LMTAAA Champions Early Access to WA Cares

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging (LMTAAA) will help provide key support for a WA Cares Fund pilot as a trusted local resource in aging well.

Starting January 2026, a small group of people who live in Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties can apply early for access to $36,500 in long-term care benefits. The pilot provides early access to WA Cares benefits before they become available statewide in July 2026. Participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Many adults delay getting help until they’re in crisis,” stated LMTAAA Executive Director Nicole Kiddoo. “Across our counties, more than 41,000 adults aged 18 and up struggle with everyday tasks. Early support prevents emergencies and strengthens independence as a choice.”

WA Cares is designed to help you age independently in your own home. Covered services include paid care from a loved one (including your spouse), in-home care from a professional, adaptive equipment and technology, home-delivered meals, home safety modifications and more. The benefits can also be used for services and supports in your community or in a facility.

LMTAAA encourages residents who are interested in the pilot to reach out now. Calling does not guarantee participation but ensures timely guidance.

To get started:

· Call WA Cares at 844-CARE4WA (844-227-3492)

· Visit wacaresfund.wa.gov/pilot

Local Area Agency on Aging staff can provide extra support in understanding WA Cares. They can also help residents explore additional ways to pay for long-term care.

• Local support in Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties: 360-664-2168, option 2

WA Cares is Washington’s public long-term care insurance program. Workers contribute 0.58% of each paycheck. Most of us will need long-term care to help with daily activities like bathing, eating, moving around and managing medication, but won’t have a way to pay for it.

Key Pilot Facts

· Who: Residents of Lewis, Mason, and Thurston counties. (The pilot is also open to residents of Spokane county in eastern Washington.)

· What: Earned benefits up to $36,500 to use on long-term care supports and services of your choice.

· When: Applications accepted Jan. 6 through March 31, 2026. Call now to get started.

· Eligibility basics: Must meet contribution and care needs requirements.

· Service examples: Paid care from a loved one, including your spouse, education and consultation to help manage your care, adaptive equipment and technology, home-delivered meals and more.

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