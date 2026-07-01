Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,293 in the last 365 days.

Seattle’s Tree Protection Regulations Include Limits on Tree Removal and May Require Tree Replacement as Part of a Development Permit

Seattle’s tree protection regulations include limits on tree removal and may require tree replacement as part of a development permit. Tier 2 tree removal on sites undergoing development may be allowed if the standards in Seattle’s tree protection standards (Seattle Municipal Code Chapter 25.11) are met. Ordinance No. 127300, effective January 21, 2026, included several updates to SMC Chapter 25.11, specifically related to the tree protection area.

Key changes in tree protection standards include:

Please see SDCI’s Trees & Codes webpage for more information. You may also contact SDCI staff at sdci-trees@seattle.gov or through SDCI’s Submit a Request form.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seattle’s Tree Protection Regulations Include Limits on Tree Removal and May Require Tree Replacement as Part of a Development Permit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.