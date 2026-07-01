Seattle’s tree protection regulations include limits on tree removal and may require tree replacement as part of a development permit. Tier 2 tree removal on sites undergoing development may be allowed if the standards in Seattle’s tree protection standards (Seattle Municipal Code Chapter 25.11) are met. Ordinance No. 127300, effective January 21, 2026, included several updates to SMC Chapter 25.11, specifically related to the tree protection area. Key changes in tree protection standards include: Please see SDCI’s Trees & Codes webpage for more information. You may also contact SDCI staff at sdci-trees@seattle.gov or through SDCI’s Submit a Request form.

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