SPD Newsletter – May 2026

Dear Valued Precinct Safety Partner, Welcome to SPD’s Safety Newsletter for May. Public safety is the backbone of a thriving city and SPD knows you need information to protect your family, friends, neighbors, and assets. This monthly newsletter demonstrates our commitment to helping you achieve your mission.

Precinct Crime Wrap

For the May newsletter, we’ve prepared a year-over-year recap for your awareness. We will share monthly updates going forward.

North Precinct :

The overall reported crime dropped 1.73% overall

Violent crime decreased by 4.31% (including a 3.97% reduction in aggravated assaults and 1.39% fewer robberies)

Property crime increased by 0.7% (11.7% fewer motor vehicle thefts remain an outlier)

Shots fired decreased by 31.91%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 2642 offenses accounting for 33.06% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 952 offenses accounting for 11.91% of the precinct total offenses Motor vehicle theft: 676 offenses accounting for 8.46% of the precinct total offenses

The overall reported crimes in 2026 are mostly clustered in the University District, Southern area of Ballard, Fremont, intersection area of Highway 522 and NE 125th St, and along Highway 99 area between N 85th St and N 145th St.

East Precinct :

The overall reported crime dropped 6.18% overall

Violent crime increased by 5.75% (including a 5.98% increase in aggravated assaults and 7.53% more robberies)

Property crime decreased by 6.34% (8.75% fewer thefts)

Shots fired remain even

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 1346 offenses accounting for 27.13% of the precinct total offenses

Burglary: 557 offenses accounting for 11.23% of the precinct total offenses

Assault offences (simple assaults): 490 offenses accounting for 9.88% of the precinct total offenses

The overall reported crimes in 2026 are mostly clustered in in Capitol Hill with some scattered in Central District.

West Precinct :

The overall reported crime increased 1.8% overall

Violent crime increased by 14.22% (including a 13.13% increase in aggravated assaults and 26.55% more robberies)

Property crime decreased by 1.7% (4.59% fewer thefts)

Shots fired have increased 46.7%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 1956 offenses accounting for 27.38% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 773 offenses accounting for 10.82% of the precinct total offenses Assault offenses (simple assaults): 662 offenses accounting for 9.27% of the precinct total offenses

The overall reported crimes in 2026 are mostly clustered in the downtown commercial, CID, Belltown and SLU/Cascade neighborhoods.

South Precinct :

The overall reported crime dropped 9.12% overall

Violent crime decreased by 4.45% (including a 0.54% decrease in aggravated assaults and 14.61% fewer robberies)

Property crime decreased by 19.79% (14.91% fewer burglaries)

Shots fired have decreased 36.51%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 824 offenses accounting for 24.47% of the precinct total offenses Property offences (including stolen, destruction): 312 offenses accounting for 9.27% of the precinct total offenses Assault offences (simple assaults): 302 offenses accounting for 8.97% of the precinct total offenses

The overall reported crimes in 2026 are mostly clustered in Beacon Hill, Rainier Beach, along Rainier Ave S, and along Martin Luther King Junior Way S.

Southwest Precinct :

The overall reported crime dropped 12.54% overall

Violent crime decreased by 22.36% (including a 28.44% reduction in aggravated assaults and 5% fewer robberies)

Property crime decreased by 13.12% (7.72% thefts)

Shots fired decreased by 19.35%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 729 offenses accounting for 31.67% of the precinct total offenses Assault offences (simple assault): 222 offenses accounting for 9.64% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 208 offenses accounting for 9.04% of the precinct total offenses

The overall reported crimes in 2026 are mostly clustered in Alaska Junction, Westwood Village, High Point area surrounding High Point Commons Park, and the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way.



Making a Difference

The week of May 11th was National Police Week, which culminated with Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15th.

National Police Week is a tradition that stretches back more than 60 years in our country. Police Week is an opportunity to pay respects to officers who died in the line of duty and honor current and retired police officers.

In the history of the Seattle Police Department, 60 officers made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our city.

“The people who pursue a career in police work are committed to integrity and bravery,” said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. “Police officers work tirelessly to protect our communities, uphold justice, and put survivors and victims’ first – all while knowing the dangers that might lie ahead.”

On Friday, May 15, the Seattle Police Department honored its fallen officers and current employees during a ceremony at the East Precinct. Chief Shon Barnes, Mayor Katie Wilson, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, as well as current and retired SPD officers and members of the Seattle Fire Department attended the event. Also in attendance, the families of fallen officers, members of the Seattle Police Department Honor Guard, and an SPD bagpiper.

Safe City Spotlight

Seattle Safety Tips:

If you see suspicious activity, call 9-1-1

Heading to the beach, the park, or a festival? Be sure to lock your car and not have any valuables visible. ·

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the City of Seattle

Save the Date: Community Events with SPD:

June 10 – Join our next Our City, Our Safety in the South Precinct, at the Rainer Beach Community Center.

June 15 – FIFA World Cup Match

June 19 – FIFA World Cup Match

June 24 – FIFA World Cup Match

June 28 – Seattle Pride Parade – Downtown Seattle

June 26 – FIFA World Cup Match

Discover SPD Online:

Spotlight:

Our City Our Safety Findings: After months of great conversations, Chief Shon Barnes and SPD leadership will share findings from the Our City Our Safety meetings. Please join us for the next meeting at the Rainier Beach Community Center at 6 p.m. on June 10.



SPD Partnership with Vancouver PD:

On May 26, three members of the Vancouver (Canada) Police Department traveled to Seattle to host a news conference at Seattle Police headquarters. Vancouver Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the remains of a woman found on Sept. 29, 2022. The woman was found in the waters off Vancouver’s Spanish Banks near an inflatable kayak. A forensic analysis done at a laboratory in Chicago analyzed the “pollen spores” on the woman’s clothing. This analysis has led Vancouver authorities to believe she traveled to BC from possibly Washington or Oregon.

Community Connections:

SPD’S 17th SEASON WITH NORTH CENTRAL LITTLE LEAGUE!

For 17 seasons, there has been a Seattle Police Department-sponsored little league team with the North Central Little League, thanks to Detective Aaron Kamalu.

“North Central Little League is incredibly grateful for the Seattle Police Department’s steadfast support over the past 17 seasons,” said Jason DeMotts, President of North Central Little League. “This partnership is about more than just baseball; it’s about creating lasting memories for our players and fostering a vital, human connection between our youth and the officers who serve them. We’ve seen firsthand how this sponsorship brings our community closer together on and off the field, and we are honored to have Detective Kamalu and the SPD as part of our league family.”

Earlier this month, a group of North Precinct officers stood in the grass at Lower Woodland Playfield cheering on the SPD team. “Having the Seattle Police at our game brought a real-life human connection,” said the team’s coach, Andy Clinch.

The players high fived the officers, had plenty of questions about their favorite types of donuts (because all police officers love donuts), and thanked them for coming by.

“I think for so many of these kids and families this is their only interaction with police and it’s a positive one,” said Detective Kamalu. “I just feel like it’s a good thing to do. It’s not a lot, but kids benefited from this league, and I want to give back.”