How do I submit an Open Records Request?

In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71 (b), the Office of the State Treasurer has designated an Open Records Officer – Bethany Whetzel- to whom members of the public must submit Open Records Requests following the instructions below. Once you submit your request, you will receive a response to your request within three business days following the office's receipt of your request during normal business hours. If the records exist but are not immediately available for production, the response will include a description of the records and a time and cost estimate for their release.

The Governor's Office of the State Treasurer is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM excluding state holidays and emergency closures. You can find the state calendar at team.georgia.gov.

Time and Cost

Under Georgia law, an agency may impose a reasonable charge for the search, redaction, and production or copying cost of records responsive to an Open Records Request. The time and cost will be calculated by using the hourly salary of the lowest paid employee qualified to conduct the research of an Open Records Request, with no charge for the first fifteen minutes of employee time expended.

In addition to charges for the search, redaction, and production of responsive records, the office will impose a fee for the copying of records or data at $.10 cents per page or, in the case of other documents, the actual cost of producing the copy. For electronic records, the office will charge the actual cost of the media on which the records or data are produced. O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71 (c).

If the estimated cost for production of the records exceeds $500.00, the office will insist on pre-payment before the Open Records Officer begins search, retrieval, review, or production of the records. The office may require pre-payment for a new request if the requestor has not paid for a prior Open Records Request. O.C.G.A. § 50-18-71 (d).

Submit an Open Records Request

Open records requests to the Office of the State Treasurer must be submitted via email to [email protected].