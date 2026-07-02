Nominations now open for three representatives on Missouri Trails Advisory Board

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 1, 2026 –Missouri State Parks is now accepting nominations for three representatives to serve three-year terms on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. The term length is Oct. 1, 2026, through Oct. 31, 2029. Members must be Missouri residents and must participate in the user group they represent, which includes accessible trail users, bicycle trail users and mountain bike trail users.

Roles of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board include:

Reviewing, scoring and ranking applications and making recommendations to the grants management section for funding.

Annually reviewing the recreational trail project application and open selection process.

Developing project eligibility criteria, including sponsor eligibility (what type of projects the state should consider for funding).

Those interested can learn more at the Missouri Trails Advisory Board webpage.

To nominate an individual or to apply for the Missouri Trails Advisory Board, please submit the following information:

Nomination form found on the Missouri State Parks’ website. Resume and/or other background information for the nominee. Two letters of recommendation.

Please submit the information electronically to mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov. Electronic submission is preferred. Mail nominations to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks, Grants Management Section, c/o RTP Planner, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176.

Please submit the completed nomination form, your resume and two letters of recommendation to Missouri State Parks by Aug. 15, 2026. For more information, please contact the grants management section within Missouri’s Division of State Parks at 573-751-7958, 573-751-0848 or mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.