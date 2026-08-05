Department of Natural Resources will adjust solid waste tonnage fees for landfills

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUGUST 5, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will adjust the fees it charges for transporting and accepting solid waste. The change becomes effective Oct. 1, 2026, and will affect sanitary, demolition and construction landfills across the state, as well as transfer and processing stations that transport solid waste out of state for disposal.

The department’s decision is consistent with Section 260.330, RSMo, whereby the current tonnage fees will be adjusted by multiplying the existing rate by the percent change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The change represents a 3.5% increase, which equates to a few cents more per ton of waste. It’s been 22 years since this fee was adjusted.

Sanitary landfills and transfer stations will adjust from $2.11 to $2.18 per ton. Demolition and construction landfills will adjust from $1.40 to $1.45 per ton. The change does not modify local or county-level solid waste fees charged by county commissions or economic development authorities that are allowed under Missouri law.

“This increase is necessary to support the department’s efforts to reduce the amount of solid waste produced in the state and to ensure proper management of other waste these facilities handle,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “The department is committed to efficiently operating these programs to ensure future solvency and continued protection of human health and the environment.”

This adjustment will provide further funding for eliminating illegal solid waste disposal, identifying and prosecuting people illegally dumping solid waste, conducting solid waste permitting activities, administering grants and performing other duties required in the Missouri Revised Statutes.

To help solid waste facilities with their reporting requirements, the department will update the quarterly reporting system to reflect the change in the tonnage fee so each facility can complete its fourth quarter report, which will be due no later than Jan.31, 2027.

For more information, contact the department’s Solid Waste Management Program by email at wmp@dnr.mo.gov, by phone at 573-751-5401 or by mail at P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102.

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