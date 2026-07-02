Rep. Baird receives 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) – Recently, State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) received appointments to serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Environmental Affairs, vice-chair of the State Fair Advisory Committee and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact Commission.

Throughout the summer and fall, interim study committees meet to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions. Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

"During the summer months, we'll continue to work on environmental policies that support Indiana agriculture, advance our outdoor economy and keep our air and water clean," Baird said. "Protecting our resources and strengthening our rural areas go hand-in-hand."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) represents House District 44,

which includes all of Putnam County and a portion of Montgomery County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.