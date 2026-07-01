Parks & Recreation Senior Luncheon
You’re Invited to the Ridgeway Recreation Center Senior Citizen Luncheon!
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of great food, fellowship, and community!
Tuesday, July 14
11:30 AM
Ridgeway Recreation Center
Enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Two Men and a Grill while spending time with friends and neighbors. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, connect and enjoy wonderful company!
Please RSVP by Thursday, July 3 by contacting Belva at (803) 337-7358.
We look forward to welcoming our senior citizens for an enjoyable afternoon of food, fellowship and lasting memories!
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