Parks & Recreation Senior Luncheon

You’re Invited to the Ridgeway Recreation Center Senior Citizen Luncheon!

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of great food, fellowship, and community!

Tuesday, July 14

11:30 AM

Ridgeway Recreation Center

Enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Two Men and a Grill while spending time with friends and neighbors. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, connect and enjoy wonderful company!

Please RSVP by Thursday, July 3 by contacting Belva at (803) 337-7358.

We look forward to welcoming our senior citizens for an enjoyable afternoon of food, fellowship and lasting memories!

