Rep. Ed Osienski Releases Statement on SB 75 Veto Override

DOVER – Following the successful veto override of Senate Bill 75 in the early hours of July 1, House Majority Whip Ed Osienski released the following statement:

“Last June, the General Assembly sent Senate Bill 75 to the Governor’s desk for signature, but it was ultimately vetoed.

“This was a huge blow not just to my colleagues and I, but also to the still budding recreational marijuana industry in our state.

“When we passed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis in 2023, we knew that we would inevitably hit some roadblocks. Creating an entirely new industry doesn’t happen overnight, it takes careful planning, strong attention to detail, patience, and the willingness to make change where needed.

“Throughout this process, our intention has always been to establish a tightly regulated, but accessible market that balances public health, safety, and business opportunity. That became seemingly impossible when our counties imposed zoning restrictions so severe that they undermined the Delaware Marijuana Control Act’s intent, and effectively banned legal cannabis operations completely.

“SB 75 addressed that issue by setting reasonable limits on county regulations, while still giving them the ability to protect sensitive areas like schools, daycares, and places of worship. When it was vetoed, the future of our state’s cannabis industry was put at stake.

“This May, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that ‘all zoning authority rests with the General Assembly and local governments only exercise such zoning power as may be delegated to them.’ With that confirmation in tow, my colleagues and I in the House made the decision to override the Governor’s veto of SB 75 last night.

“I would like to thank Senator Trey Paradee for his support in championing this bill, his peers in the Senate for their part in passing this legislation and overriding the veto, and my House colleagues for doing the same last night. I look forward to seeing how our cannabis industry will grow and support our economy now that we have given it the space to do so.”

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