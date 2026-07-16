State Leaders Collect Over 10,000 Menstrual Product Donations for the Delaware Dignity Project

DOVER – In the final days of the 2026 legislative session, Rep. Alonna Berry, Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, and Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman launched a menstrual product drive at Legislative Hall to help Delaware women and girls in need.

During the final week of legislative session, legislative leaders, staff, and visitors donated a total of 10,977 menstrual products to the The Delaware Dignity Project, a non-profit focused on expanding access to essential personal hygiene products and fostering understanding, compassion, and respect for the realities faced by women, girls, and individuals who menstruate.

“Access to period products should be a basic human right, not a privilege. But that is not the reality we currently live in,” said Rep. Alonna Berry.

“Every summer, when school doors close, students lose access to essential resources that they quietly depend on throughout the year. That’s why I was honored to kick off summer break by partnering with the Delaware Dignity Project, to help guarantee that no one in our state is forced to miss out on life because they can’t afford period products. I am incredibly grateful for their work, and to everyone who participated in our first ever menstrual product drive at Legislative Hall. Together we will help to restore dignity, reduce stigma, and ensure that every person feels seen, supported, and valued.”

Based in Milton, the Delaware Dignity Project distributes menstrual products to schools, shelters, non-profits, and healthcare systems across the state, including the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, Brandywine Counseling and Community Services, Springboard Delaware, and First State Community Action Agency.

“In Delaware, 1 in 6 people who menstruate struggle to afford basic period products, forcing them to choose between their health and other basic necessities,” said Lisa Sumstine, Founder & Executive Director of The Delaware Dignity Project.

“Hosting a drive not only helps us collect vital supplies for women and girls across the state, but also raises awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of this issue. Thank you to everyone at Legislative Hall who participated. Your contributions will help maintain dignity for all Delawareans in need.”

The cost of menstrual products in the U.S. has increased by almost 40% since 2020. At the same time, these products are not covered under any federal assistance programs, and cannot be purchased using SNAP benefits.

The Legislative Hall product drive helped to kick off the Delaware Dignity Project’s “Pad the First State” initiative, which aims to collect and distribute 633,600 pads across Delaware – the same number of pads it would take to “pad” the First State from end to end.

Of the 10,977 menstrual products collected at Legislative Hall, 9,901were pads. They cover 1.5 miles of the 96 mile coverage goal.

“I’m proud to have partnered with Rep. Berry and the Delaware Dignity Project on this initiative, building on the period equity work I have long championed,” said Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay.

“The success of this drive is a testament to the impact that is possible when we leverage cross-sector collaboration. I look forward to the opportunities that will come from this effort to further support Delaware women and girls.”

Since 2020, Delaware is one of 10 states that has passed legislation to expand access to menstrual products in public schools.

“I was proud to cosponsor legislation in 2021 that helped schools to provide free menstrual products to middle and high school students, but it’s clear our work is not done,” said Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Co-Chair of the Delaware Legislative Women’s Caucus.

“Donation drives like this one can help to raise awareness, destigmatize menstruation, and ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need.”

The Delaware Dignity Project launched in late 2025, and distributed 115,396 menstrual products between January and June 2026. Interested parties can contribute to their work by visiting www.delawaredignity.org/getinvolved.

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