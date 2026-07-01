Update on Vinton County Abuse Case

(McARTHUR, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer today provided an update on an ongoing investigation following the execution of search warrants on Tuesday morning at a residence on Ohmer Street in Hamden.

At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement executed court-authorized search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the execution of the warrant, investigators located 16 children inside the residence.

Gary Siders Jr., Elizabeth Siders, Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders were arraigned in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas at 10:30 this morning. Each is charged with 17 counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony. All four remain in jail on $300,000 bond.

The 16 children were removed from the home and are in temporary custody of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. The children were initially transported to local hospitals for evaluation. Some were treated and released, while others were transported to elevated medical care and remain hospitalized in serious condition.

“This case continues to reveal the unimaginable conditions these children were forced to endure. I said yesterday that what investigators encountered was pure evil, and the evidence we've uncovered since only reinforces that assessment,” AG Wilson said. “Our focus remains on protecting these children, supporting their recovery and ensuring everyone responsible is held fully accountable under Ohio law.”

As the investigation has progressed, investigators have learned that members of the Siders family have lived in multiple Ohio counties since 2008. Investigators believe the family largely avoided establishing medical and other government records during that time.

“The conditions these children lived in were horrific, and we are sickened by it. Fortunately, this tragic chapter has closed, but their recovery will take time,” Sheriff Cain said. “Our investigators will continue following the evidence wherever it leads.”

At this time, investigators have found no evidence of any threat to the public. Based on the evidence developed thus far, investigators believe this case involves prolonged and extreme interfamilial neglect and abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Hamden Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Jackson County Job and Family Services.

“Our children deserve better from their parents, guardians, and custodians. No child should endure these kinds of conditions,” Prosecutor Archer said. “My office will do everything in our power to make sure these children get the love and care they deserve. My office will prosecute these persons to the fullest extent of the law.”

Additional charges are expected to be brought by the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office as more information is uncovered.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 855-BCI-OHIO.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

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