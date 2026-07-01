McKee Administration Reminds Rhode Islanders About Safety Precautions During Extreme Heat

RHODE ISLAND, July 1 - Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The McKee Administration is reminding all Rhode Islanders about safety tips to prevent illness and injury during the ongoing heat wave.

“Extreme heat can be a serious issue,” said Governor Dan McKee. “With the temperatures we are seeing and expecting over the coming days, people should be checking on each other, staying hydrated, limiting their exposure to the heat, and watching for signs of heat-related illness. A few small steps can help people stay healthy and safe.”

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for most of Southern New England for today through Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures between 95ºF-100ºF (35ºC-38ºC).

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) maintains a list of cooling centers operated by cities and towns across Rhode Island for those seeking relief during periods of extreme heat. To find a cooling center, call 2-1-1 or visit the RIEMA cooling center webpage: riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers. Individuals experiencing homelessness who need assistance finding a cooling center should visit their regional access point for support.

Normally, when you get hot, your body cools itself by sweating. However, when it is very hot and humid, sweating isn’t enough, and your body temperature can rise very quickly. High temperatures can cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat cramps. Certain populations are at increased risk for heat-related illness during periods of extreme heat. These populations include babies and young children, people who are pregnant, children and teens with asthma, older adults, people who work or exercise outdoors, people who use substances, people who take medications that impact the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and people with chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity).

When you are inside during extreme heat:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Visit www.riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers or call 2-1-1 for assistance.

www.riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers Use air conditioning or fans, windows, and shades or curtains to keep your house cool.

Take cool showers or baths. Avoid cooking hot food indoors when the day is at its hottest.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Never leave children, pets, or older adults in unattended cars during periods of extreme heat.

When you are outside during extreme heat:

Stay out of the direct sun. Try to stay in shaded areas.

Wear a hat with a brim and wear sunscreen for protection.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Schedule outdoor events early in the morning, when it is cooler and the air quality is better.

Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing.

Watch for warning signs:

Check on friends, family, and neighbors during periods of extreme heat. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; tiredness; dizziness; or headache. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place; put a cool, wet cloth on their body; and have them sip water. Call medical help if symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour.

Other resources: