Governor’s 37th Annual Bay Day Encourages Rhode Islanders to Get Outside

RHODE ISLAND, July 22 - Published on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Free state beach parking and South County Express Beach Bus on Sunday; free saltwater fishing all weekend

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee today signed an Executive Order at Rocky Point State Park designating Sunday, July 26, as Rhode Island’s 37th annual Governor’s Bay Day. The event includes free parking at all eight Rhode Island state surf beaches on Bay Day Sunday and license-free recreational saltwater fishing from July 24 to 26.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will waive the round-trip fare on the South County Express Beach Bus on Sunday, July 26. The South County Express Beach Bus provides weekend-only express service from Central Falls, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, and Woonsocket to Salty Brine, Roger Wheeler, and Scarborough State Beaches. Service to the beach will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Nothing beats a summer day on the bay,” said Governor Dan McKee. "Governor’s Bay Day is one of the summer’s best traditions – a chance for both Rhode Islanders and visitors to enjoy our beautiful state beaches or fish in Narragansett Bay, all free of charge. Bay Day is also a reminder of how lucky we are to have Narragansett Bay as the Ocean State’s most iconic natural resource – and how important it is that we protect it.”

“Governor’s Bay Day is an opportunity to celebrate everything Rhode Island has to offer,” said Senator Matthew LaMountain (D-Dist. 31, Warwick, Cranston). “We embrace our identity as the Ocean State, and we encourage everyone to get out and experience the outdoors. Whether swimming, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a barbecue with friends and loved ones, so many of us have cherished memories of summer days spent at our amazing parks and beaches. Governor’s Bay Day helps ensure that all Rhode Islanders can continue to enjoy those experiences.”

“Bay Day has been a uniquely Rhode Island institution for 37 years,” said Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick). “Not only does it give Rhode Islanders the opportunity to enjoy our beaches and coastal fishing free of charge, but it also draws attention to our state’s most valuable natural resource. Our bay, for all its beauty, beaches and abundant fisheries, is a fragile ecosystem whose stewardship is one of our most important responsibilities.”

“Narragansett Bay is central to Rhode Island’s environment and quality of life,” said Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terry Gray. “With over 400 miles of coastline, clean waters are crucial for the Ocean State’s public health, economy, and ecosystems. Bay Day began in response to the 1989 World Prodigy Oil Spill, reminding us both of the Bay’s beauty and the need to protect it. Thanks to strong environmental laws and major investments in wastewater and stormwater systems, our waters are much healthier today. Bay Day is an annual event where the Governor opens up state beaches and recreational saltwater fishing to everyone without parking or licensing fees, making access to our coastline and waters even more accessible to all. It’s a chance to recognize the importance of the Bay and celebrate the progress made over many years to improve our water quality, waterfront facilities, and activities.”

“Warwick is proud to be home to some of Rhode Island's most beautiful beaches and coastline,” said Warwick Mayor Frank J. Picozzi. “Governor's Bay Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy our waterfront, spend time with family and friends, and celebrate everything that makes summer in Warwick so special.”

“Narragansett Bay is Rhode Island’s greatest resource, whether for our employment, as a source of sustainable food for our families, or for healthy outdoor recreation; Narragansett Bay unites us all,” said Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) Executive Director Scott Travers. “On behalf of all of us who appreciate and depend upon Narragansett Bay, we thank Governor Dan McKee and his administration for their work in ensuring that Rhode Island’s natural resources are protected and will be available and accessible for future generations yet to experience and explore our natural world.”

Parking will be free at all state surf beaches on Bay Day Sunday:

Charlestown Breachway and East Beach – Charlestown

East Matunuck – South Kingstown

Misquamicut State Beach – Westerly

Roger Wheeler, Salty Brine, Scarborough North, and Scarborough South – Narragansett

Governor’s Bay Day promotes active lifestyles and outdoor fun in Rhode Island’s public spaces while highlighting the economic impact of the state’s natural resources. With beaches, parks, trails, and fishing drawing more than 9 million visitors a year, these assets contribute an estimated $315 million to the economy, support nearly 4,000 jobs, and generate nearly $40 million in tax revenue.

Saltwater fishing is a key part of the state’s economy, with 175,000 recreational anglers contributing more than $130 million annually. Bay Day’s free recreational saltwater fishing weekend provides an opportunity for everyone to fish without a license, but size and possession limits still apply. Outside of this special weekend, saltwater licenses provide vital support for Rhode Island’s recreational fishing interests such as enhancing shoreline access and fish and wildlife conservation.

Rhode Islanders cherish their outdoor spaces, and the day serves as a reminder to be good stewards.

“Remember, trash of any kind that’s not disposed of properly doesn’t just stay there–it can eventually end up in Narragansett Bay and the ocean,” said Governor McKee. “This weekend and every day, show your love for the Ocean State by doing your part to protect our natural heritage and help keep Rhode Island litter-free.”

The Governor’s team will share information on this event using the hashtag #GovBayDay on social media.