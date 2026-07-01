DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH MAY 2026)
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS
DENISE P. BALANAY
SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER
DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
Through May 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 30, 2026
HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of May 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.
The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.
BOARD OF PHARMACY
Respondent: Christina M. Celdran
Case Number: PHA 2026-8-L
Sanction: Reprimand
Effective Date: 5-21-26
RICO alleges that Respondent did not report disciplinary actions by the states of Mississippi and Texas within 30 days of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
BOARD OF PRIVATE DETECTIVES AND GUARDS
Respondent: Joshua Maafala
Case Number: PDG 2025-5-L
Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license and $500 fine
Effective Date: 5-13-26
RICO alleges that Respondent was convicted of the offense of Violation of Privacy in the First Degree (HRS § 711-110.9(1)(a)), in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12), 436B-19(17), and HAR § 16-97-46(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY
Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC
Case Number: BAR 2025-127-L
Sanction: $2,000 fine
Effective Date: 4-14-26
RICO alleges that on or about March 10, 2025 through August 21, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee S.S. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC
Case Number: BAR 2025-133-L
Sanction: $2,000 fine
Effective Date: 4-14-26
RICO alleges that on or about March 10, 2025 through August 21, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee S.S. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: The Skin Institute Internationale LLC
Case Number: BAR 2025-162-L
Sanction: $2,000 fine
Effective Date: 4-14-26
RICO alleges that on or about January 16, 2025 through September 11, 2025, Respondent permitted instructor-trainee G.M.C. to teach esthetics classes at Respondent’s beauty school without direct supervision of a licensed instructor, in potential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(4) and HAR § 16-78-55(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/
BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.
# # #
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-7582
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.