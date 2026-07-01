Don’t be Fooled by the Range: Not all Scores are Created Equal

When consumers check their credit score online, it’s easy to assume a score is simply “your credit score.” But the reality is more complicated. Not all credit scores are the same, and not all scores are used by lenders when making important financial decisions.

Here’s why understanding the difference matters — especially if you’re planning to apply for a mortgage, small business loan, or credit card. For the small businesses and self-employed folks we work with and represent, that knowledge is power in the marketplace.

Why Your Credit Score May Look Different Everywhere

You may see one score from your bank, another from a credit monitoring app, and a different score from a lender. That can feel confusing, but it happens for a few reasons:

Different companies have different scoring models

Lenders use industry-specific versions of credit score models

Scores are updated at different times

Some scores are designed for education, while others are used in actual lending decisions

The Same Range Doesn’t Mean the Same Score

Many credit scores use the same general range, 300 to 850, which can make consumers believe they are interchangeable. In many cases, consumers may not realize whether the score they are viewing is a FICO score or another type of score unless they carefully read the fine print. That distinction matters because most lenders use versions of the FICO score when making credit decisions.

Where it gets confusing for consumers is when they are viewing a different score without realizing it, for example VantageScore, the model used by Credit Karma and many other free monitoring services. VantageScores’ use the same 300–850 range as FICO scores, but the two models calculate the scores different and therefore produce different numbers. In some instances, the difference can be 50 points or more for a consumer.

A 50-point gap can mean the difference between qualifying for a loan and being denied, or between a competitive interest rate and a costly one. That’s where the fine print matters.

Why The Fine is Important

Many free credit score services provide what are commonly called “educational scores.” These scores can still help consumers track trends in their credit health, but they may not be the same score a lender sees when evaluating a loan application.

So, while a free score online may be useful, it may not perfectly match the score your lender uses to qualify for credit.

Why Lenders Use Different Scores

Lenders use credit scores to help predict how likely a borrower is to repay debt responsibly. Different industries often use specialized versions of credit scores tailored to their needs.

Mortgage lenders use specific mortgage-focused versions of FICO scores

Auto lenders use auto-enhanced versions

Credit card issuers may use yet another variation

That means your score for a business loan could differ from your score for a mortgage — even if both say it’s your FICO score.

Why Understanding Your Score Is Powerful

Knowing which score you are looking at can help you avoid surprises when it’s time to apply for financing.

Imagine checking a free score online and seeing a 760, only to discover your lender is using a FICO scoring model that comes in lower. That difference could potentially affect:

Loan approval

Interest rates

Monthly payment amounts

Being informed gives consumers more control and confidence before they begin conversations with lenders. Knowing your FICO score is the best place to start.

How Borrowers Can Better Prepare

Before applying for a mortgage or auto loan, borrowers should consider asking:

Which credit score model does the lender use?

Is it a FICO score or another scoring model?

Which credit bureau report is being pulled?

Are there ways to improve the score before applying?

Not all credit scores online are the same — even if they look similar.

A score shown through an app or free monitoring service can still be valuable for education and awareness, but consumers should understand that lenders often rely on specific versions of FICO scores when making lending decisions.

Understanding which score you are viewing and which score your lender uses — can help reduce confusion, avoid surprises, and better prepare you for major financial milestones like buying a car or purchasing a home.