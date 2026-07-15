NEWS | NSBA, Small Business Owners Invited to Join SBA Office of Advocacy Labor Safety Roundtable

Through opportunities like the SBA Office of Advocacy's Labor Safety Roundtable, NSBA continues encouraging policymakers to hear directly from small businesses whose day-to-day operations are most affected by federal workplace safety regulations.

JULY 15, 2026 | Small businesses navigating workplace safety regulations will have an opportunity to engage directly with federal officials and industry experts during the upcoming Small Business Labor Safety (OSHA/MSHA) Roundtable, hosted by the SBA Office of Advocacy on Friday, July 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual roundtable is designed to gather feedback from small businesses on workplace safety regulations while providing participants with updates on emerging regulatory priorities affecting employers across a range of industries.

Register here to attend the event this Friday.

A featured discussion will examine how evolving workplace chemical safety regulations are affecting small businesses.

Charlotte Bertrand, Senior Director of Chemical Management, Regulatory Policy & Strategy at the American Chemistry Council, will discuss the practical implications of overlapping requirements administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The session will explore opportunities for better regulatory alignment following EPA's implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) risk management rules and the agencies' updated Memorandum of Understanding finalized in late 2024.

For many small businesses, complying with multiple federal workplace safety requirements can present significant administrative and financial challenges. The discussion will focus on areas where overlapping exposure limits, monitoring requirements, respiratory protection standards, and reporting obligations may create unnecessary complexity for employers with limited compliance resources.

The roundtable will also include a review of the newly released 2026 Unified Regulatory Agenda, highlighting upcoming regulatory and deregulatory actions planned by OSHA and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

Bruce Lundegren, Assistant Chief Counsel at the SBA Office of Advocacy, will lead a discussion on the agencies' priorities and invite participants to share which pending regulations are expected to have the greatest impact on small businesses.

The final portion of the meeting will provide an open forum for participants to discuss additional workplace safety and regulatory issues, including pending OSHA and MSHA rules currently under review and other emerging policy concerns affecting small employers.

The SBA Office of Advocacy hosts these roundtables to gather input directly from small businesses and ensure their perspectives are considered during the federal regulatory process. Meetings are open to interested stakeholders and are intended to facilitate candid discussion on regulatory issues affecting the small business community.

As federal agencies continue updating workplace safety and chemical management regulations, small businesses face increasing pressure to comply with complex requirements that often span multiple agencies. Participating in forums like the SBA Office of Advocacy's Labor Safety Roundtable gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to share firsthand experiences, identify practical compliance challenges, and help shape future regulatory policy.

NSBA encourages members with an interest in OSHA, MSHA, workplace chemical safety, or federal regulatory policy to participate and ensure the small business perspective remains at the forefront of these important discussions.

Click here to comment on important proposed regulations.

The latest 2026 “Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions” (known as the “Unified Agenda”) was recently released and is available on OMB’s Regulatory Dashboard (www.reginfo.gov) here .