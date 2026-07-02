iHerb Promotes Peter Smith to General Manager, Asia Pacific Region

iHerb promoted Peter Smith to General Manager, APAC who will be based in Seoul.

iHerb, a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in health and wellness products, announced the promotion of Peter Smith to GM, Asia Pacific Region.

The region’s consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness, and iHerb is uniquely positioned to meet those needs...” — Peter Smith, iHerb APAC GM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iHerb , a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and wellness products, today announced the promotion of Peter Smith to General Manager, Asia Pacific Region (APAC), effective immediately.Smith brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience across Asia Pacific, North America, and global markets with a proven track record of driving business transformation, accelerating growth, and leading high-performing multinational organizations. Throughout his career, Smith has held leadership positions at iHerb, Dyson, Nissan, and Hyundai, with responsibilities spanning regional operations, sales leadership, eCommerce, product strategy, and corporate transformation.Smith joined iHerb in January 2025 as Senior Director of Japan & Korea, where he successfully drove consistent revenue and profit growth across both markets. Building on that success, his responsibilities expanded in January 2026 to include leadership of the broader APAC region. His promotion formalizes his leadership of this critical geography and recognizes his demonstrated ability to translate strategy into measurable business results.“Peter has consistently delivered outstanding outcomes in some of our most dynamic and competitive markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Emun Zabihi. “His deep regional expertise, customer-centric mindset, and ability to build high-performing teams make him uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth and presence across Asia Pacific.”In this new role, Smith will lead iHerb’s regional operations and oversee continued expansion in one of the company’s fastest-growing regions. Reporting directly to Zabihi, he will be responsible for driving commercial performance, strengthening customer engagement, expanding market presence, and advancing strategic initiatives across key Asia Pacific markets. This appointment completes iHerb’s regional leadership structure, joining recently established General Manager roles for Europe and Middle East & Africa.“Asia Pacific represents a tremendous opportunity for iHerb, and I’m honored to lead the next phase of our growth in the region,” said Smith. “The region’s consumers are increasingly focused on health and wellness, and iHerb is uniquely positioned to meet those needs with our broad product selection, trusted brands, and world-class customer experience. I look forward to working with our talented teams to deepen customer engagement, expand our market presence, and deliver even greater value to our customers.”Smith holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. He will be based in Seoul, South Korea, home to iHerb’s APAC operations headquarters.About iHerb, LLCiHerb is one of the world's largest eCommerce retailers specializing in health and wellness, delivering products in sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from approximately 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce, iHerb serves over 16 million active customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled inventory hubs and fulfillment centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

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