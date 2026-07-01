Personal Courage and Life Saving Action

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah – As service members, we are shaped by the core values of our respective branches. For Soldiers, personal courage is one of the Army’s seven values. It is a value familiar to anyone who has worn the uniform, past or present, and one that continues to guide how we serve, lead and face challenges. On May 14, 2026, Jenn Withers, Army Air Force Exchange Service Troop Store Manager, at Camp Williams, Utah, stepped into action when she saw someone exhibiting unusual behavior. During what seemed to be a normal day at the Troop Store, she noticed as she spoke to the servicemember that something didn’t feel right. The individual was showing signs of physical distress. When Withers noticed the members’ inability to perform basic functions and unrecognizable speech patterns, she immediately called for emergency medical personnel. Withers waited with the servicemember until emergency medical personnel arrived. Heather Felt, location manager, took on the workload of the Troop Store so that Withers could stay with the servicemember. Once the medical team arrived, the individual was taken by ambulance to receive the critical care needed. Withers and Felt were recognized for their efforts and attention, because of their actions a life was saved. “The staff recognized a need, and even when they didn't have to, they stepped up” said Lt. Col. Christopher Vernon, Commander, 640th Regional Training Institute. “The soldier is back now and working at 100 percent. Without their intervention, it would have been a completely different scenario” he said. “There is a military effect, and a family effect,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jed Lundell, the senior enlisted leader of the 640th Regional Training Institute. “These may not seem intertwined, but the ripple effect of the actions today allowed this servicemember continued time with their spouse, their kids, and it just goes on forever.” Lt. Col. Vernon spoke about courage, and how difficult decisions are made because someone has the courage to step out of their comfort zone. Because these women recognized an urgent need and chose to act beyond the routine, a servicemember is home today with their family. Their courage, awareness and willingness to step forward made it possible for that individual to return to their loved ones and continue life surrounded by the people who matter most.