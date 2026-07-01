Emergency Rule Change for 8.9.4 NMAC, Effective July 1, 2026

SB 96 takes effect on July 1, 2026. As of that date, the existing regulations in 8.9.4.31 NMAC will

conflict with the state law enacted by SB 96. This conflict is likely to create confusion regarding licensing

and registration requirements, delay or disrupt the licensing of child care homes, and impair the provision

of child care services. The legislature tasked ECECD with furthering the common good by providing

“New Mexico families with consistent access to appropriate early childhood care and education services”.

§ 9-29-8 NMSA1978. ECECD’s licensing and registration of child care homes ensure the health and

safety of children participating in the child care system. Accordingly, a conflict between state law and

regulation would have immediate and negative consequences for ECECD’s ability to ensure the safe

operation of child care homes and for participating families who rely on child care assistance to afford

safe child care and maintain employment or pursue education.

An emergency rule is, therefore, necessary to amend 8.9.4.31 NMAC is necessary to prevent disruption of

these services and to protect the public health, safety, and welfare by ensuring families can access safe,

healthy, and affordable child care settings for their children, thereby ensuring the welfare of the most

vulnerable New Mexicans. For these reasons, these emergency rule amendments are filed, effective on the

dates set forth below, to amend 8.9.4.4 NMAC and Subsection A of 8.9.4.31 NMAC.