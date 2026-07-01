DEVCO Development & Engineering Welcomes Directional Boring CA to Expand Underground Utility Services

The move supports DEVCO’s continued growth in directional drilling, hydro excavation, potholing, and underground utility construction.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEVCO Development & Engineering, a trusted provider of Directional Drilling, Hydro Excavation, Utility Potholing, and Underground Utility Construction services throughout California and Arizona, is proud to announce that Directional Boring CA is now part of the DEVCO family.This announcement marks another step in DEVCO’s continued growth and expansion within the underground utility construction industry. As DEVCO continues to strengthen its presence across California, Arizona, and the surrounding region, Directional Boring CA will become part of DEVCO’s broader platform for delivering professional underground utility construction services.DEVCO’s continued expansion is driven by increasing demand for experienced underground utility contractors capable of supporting infrastructure upgrades, utility installations, broadband expansion, private development, commercial projects, and public works. By bringing Directional Boring CA under the DEVCO umbrella, DEVCO is creating additional visibility for its directional boring and underground utility capabilities while continuing to invest in the people, equipment, systems, and standards required to support dependable project delivery.Directional Boring CA will move forward with the support, oversight, and operational strength of DEVCO Development & Engineering. Customers can expect the same practical, field-focused approach that DEVCO is known for, along with the professionalism, accountability, and quality standards that guide DEVCO projects from start to finish.As part of DEVCO, Directional Boring CA will benefit from stronger project support, expanded underground utility construction capabilities, professional systems, experienced leadership, and the added assurance of the DEVCO guarantee. That guarantee reflects DEVCO’s commitment to safe work practices, clear communication, quality execution, and dependable results.“This is a positive step forward as DEVCO continues to grow in the underground utility construction industry,” said Chad Decker, COO of DEVCO Development & Engineering. “Directional boring, hydro excavation, potholing, and underground utility construction are core areas of our business. Bringing Directional Boring CA into the DEVCO family allows us to strengthen that focus while continuing to provide the level of professionalism, support, and accountability our customers expect from DEVCO.”About DEVCO Development & EngineeringDEVCO Development & Engineering is an underground utility construction contractor providing Directional Drilling, Hydro Excavation, Utility Potholing, Utility Trenching, Pipe Bursting, Micro Trenching, and related underground utility services throughout California and Arizona. DEVCO serves public agencies, private developers, utility companies, general contractors, commercial clients, and infrastructure partners with experienced field crews, professional project management, and a commitment to safe, dependable work.Website: https://developmentandengineering.com/

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