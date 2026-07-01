Celebrate Independence Day Safely: Conversations Before the Fireworks

BHDD encourages families to use holiday gatherings as an opportunity to talk about substance use and safety

Columbia, SC – June 30, 2026 – As families and friends gather to celebrate Independence Day, the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (BHDD) encourages parents and caregivers to take advantage of time together and start conversations about substance use, safety and healthy decision-making.

The Fourth of July often includes gatherings and celebrations that bring people together. While these events create opportunities to connect with family and friends, they can also provide a natural setting for parents and caregivers to talk with teens and young adults about expectations, safety and making healthy choices.

“Holiday weekends create a natural opportunity for meaningful conversations,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the BHDD Office of Substance Use Services (OSUS). “Talking about expectations, safety and decision-making before celebrations begin can help young people feel informed and supported.”

Experts encourage parents and caregivers to start conversations early rather than waiting until concerns arise. Setting clear expectations, discussing plans for the day and encouraging questions can help young people better understand risks and make informed choices.

Family gatherings can also provide opportunities to talk about practical safety measures. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to plan for safe transportation, secure alcohol in the home and discuss how to respond if they encounter unsafe situations.

Through Open Conversation SC, OSUS encourages families to create space for honest, ongoing discussions about substance use and other important topics. Building trust through regular conversations can help young people feel comfortable asking questions, sharing concerns and seeking support when they need it.

“Conversations do not have to be long or complicated to make a difference,” Goldsby said. “When young people know they can talk openly with trusted adults, they are more likely to reach out when they have questions or concerns.”

By taking time to talk before celebrations begin, families can help ensure Independence Day is remembered for connection, community and safe choices.

For more information about statewide substance use services and resources, visit bhdd.sc.gov.

About the S.C. Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities brings together uninterrupted support for behavioral health, developmental disabilities and substance use services. For more information, visit bhdd.sc.gov.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:

Beth Moore, Communications Director

elizabeth.moore@oidd.bhdd.sc.gov