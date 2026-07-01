Monthly Highlights: June 2026

SLOVENIA, July 1 - June 2026 was marked by the intensive implementation of projects by the Slovenian Water Agency in the areas of flood risk reduction, water infrastructure rehabilitation, the digitalisation of water management, and nature conservation. Particular emphasis was placed on post-flood recovery, the implementation of flood protection measures, the removal of invasive species, and cooperation with local communities. The month also marked the beginning of the term of Acting Director Roman Kramer, who assumed the leadership of the Agency.

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