This Week in Sedgwick County - July 1, 2026

For Immediate Release Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370 Board of County Commissioners BoCC approved the minutes of the regular meetings on June 3 and June 10, 2026.

BoCC adopted a proclamation declaring July 2026 as CASA: Voices for Children Month.

BoCC adopted a proclamation declaring July 3, 2026, as the 75 th Anniversary of the City of Haysville.

Anniversary of the City of Haysville. BoCC reappointed Rand D. Reynard and appointed Sean Hottel and Melissa Hall to the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Community Advisory Board.

BoCC appointed Heather Dean to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board.

BoCC appointed Chad Childs to the Sedgwick County Third District Citizens Advisory Board.

BoCC appointed Cameron Bawson and Maria Gonzalez to the Sedgwick County Fourth District Citizens Advisory Board.

BoCC appointed Chairman Jeff Blubaugh to the Wichita Downtown Development Corporation (WDDC) for Sedgwick County.

BoCC approved the recommendations of the Board of Bids and Contracts’ regular meeting on June 25, 2026.

BoCC approved CON2026-00052: Conditional use request in the county to permit mining or quarrying for sand extrication on property zoned RR Rural Residential District, with the recommended conditions. Upcoming Events The Douglas Tag Office has changed its hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit Sedgwick County | Tag Office for information on appointments, available services and necessary documents.

has changed its hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit Sedgwick County | Tag Office for information on appointments, available services and necessary documents. Sedgwick County offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Emergency services are always available by calling or texting 911.

Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Emergency services are always available by calling or texting 911. The Wichita Foundation Amphitheater at Exploration Place is hosting RiverFlix for the 2026 season. The public is invited to bring blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure, with food trucks and seating opening at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. The movie on July 3 will be ‘Hamilton.’ RiverFlix at Exploration Place

for the 2026 season. The public is invited to bring blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure, with food trucks and seating opening at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. The movie on July 3 will be ‘Hamilton.’ RiverFlix at Exploration Place Sedgwick County Zoo’s Twilight Tuesdays begin July 7, 2026. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July. Twilight Tuesdays at Sedgwick County Zoo

begin July 7, 2026. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July. Twilight Tuesdays at Sedgwick County Zoo The Kansas Sunflower Summer program for 2026 runs from Thursday, July 9, to Sunday, August 2. It provides free admission to over 200 state attractions for Kansas residents with pre-k through 12th-grade students, covering entry for the student and one accompanying adult guardian. Sunflower Summer Watch the meeting at Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners Meeting | July 1, 2026.

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