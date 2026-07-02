Passing Holocaust Remembrance from One Generation to the Next

Beth Emet Middle School Students Help Honor Holocaust Survivors at Annual Celebration Luncheon

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third consecutive year, Beth Emet School students were invited to participate in the annual Holocaust Survivor Celebration Luncheon, held in partnership with Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Broward County. The meaningful event brought together Holocaust survivors, community leaders, volunteers, and supporters for a day dedicated to honoring resilience, preserving memory, and ensuring that Holocaust remembrance is passed from one generation to the next.This year, Beth Emet School’s seventh and eighth grade students played an active role throughout the celebration, helping welcome and assist Holocaust survivors from the moment they arrived. Students greeted survivors, helped guide them through the event, accompanied them to photographs and activities, assisted with seating, and helped serve food and beverages during the luncheon. They also participated in the program and musical portions of the day.One of the most impactful aspects of the event was the opportunity for students to interact directly with Holocaust survivors and hear their personal stories firsthand. These conversations create lasting impressions that extend well beyond the day itself.Year after year, students remember the survivors they meet and often seek them out at future events to continue conversations and reconnect. Many eagerly ask questions and listen intently as survivors share their experiences. When a survivor begins telling their story, students naturally gather around, drawn to the opportunity to learn directly from those who lived through one of history's darkest chapters."The connections formed between our students and the survivors are truly extraordinary," said Beth Emet Middle School Teacher. "These experiences bring history to life in a way no textbook ever could. Our students leave with a deeper understanding of the Holocaust, a profound respect for the survivors, and a responsibility to help carry their stories forward."The celebration featured music, singing, dancing, and moments of joy shared across generations. One of the highlights of the afternoon was seeing students and survivors dancing together, celebrating life, resilience, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. These meaningful interactions create powerful memories for both students and survivors alike.Organized by Jewish Family Services (JFS) of Broward County, the annual Holocaust Survivor Celebration Luncheon honors hundreds of Holocaust survivors throughout South Florida. Broward County is home to one of the largest populations of Holocaust survivors in the United States, making opportunities for intergenerational engagement especially important as the survivor population ages.For Beth Emet School students, participation in the luncheon serves as far more than a volunteer opportunity. It is a living lesson in history, compassion, respect, and community responsibility. Through simple acts of kindness and meaningful conversations, students help ensure that survivors feel celebrated, valued, and honored while learning the critical importance of preserving their testimony for future generations.Beth Emet School remains committed to Holocaust education and to instilling in its students the values of remembrance, empathy, and tikkun olam (repairing the world). The school is proud to participate in this annual tradition and to help ensure that the stories, lessons, and legacy of Holocaust survivors continue to inspire future generations.About Beth Emet SchoolBeth Emet School provides a nurturing educational environment that inspires students to embrace Jewish values , lifelong learning, community engagement, and leadership. Through meaningful educational experiences, service opportunities, and community partnerships, students develop a deep connection to Jewish heritage and a commitment to making a positive impact in the world.... Press release service written and distributed by Network Strategics

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