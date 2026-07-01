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Request for Proposals – Outside Collection Attorneys/Agents

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is seeking proposals from qualified firms to serve as outside collection attorneys/agents for the collection of past-due loan obligations, primarily unsecured loans.

Proposal Deadline: July 31, 2026

Download the RFP

For questions regarding this RFP, please contact Christopher Roney, General Counsel, at croney@FAMEmaine.com.

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Request for Proposals – Outside Collection Attorneys/Agents

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