Request for Proposals – Outside Collection Attorneys/Agents
The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is seeking proposals from qualified firms to serve as outside collection attorneys/agents for the collection of past-due loan obligations, primarily unsecured loans.
Proposal Deadline: July 31, 2026
For questions regarding this RFP, please contact Christopher Roney, General Counsel, at croney@FAMEmaine.com.
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