Proposed 2027 Douglas County budget includes flat mill levy

The Board of County Commissioners will begin public hearings on the proposed 2027 budget at 9 a.m. Monday, July 6, in the commission meeting room on the second floor of the historic courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.

The proposed $201.5 million budget includes a mill levy of 40.669 mills, which remains flat compared to last year. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Commissioners may consider lowering the tax rate and adding services during the review process.

Property taxes account for about 70% of the county’s revenues. The total assessed property valuation rose 4.9% in 2026, compared to a 5.7% increase the previous year. From 2022 to 2026, the average annual increase in assessed valuation was 8.2%. The 2026 budget included a 0.629-mill reduction, contributing to a 6.75-mill, or more than 14%, decrease during the past five years.

Sales tax revenues are projected to remain flat in 2027. Interest income is forecast to decrease in 2027 due to lower interest rates and planned reserve spending on capital projects.

County Administrator Sarah Plinsky said the proposed budget accounts for higher costs, such as software and employee benefits, within the flat mill levy.

The 2027 proposal includes a sustained $15.4 million in funding for more than 40 local agencies and nonprofits:

Behavioral health and substance use disorder - $8.9 million

At-risk and targeted populations - $2.3 million

Health and human services - $2.2 million

Heritage and land management - $1.4 million

Economic development - $560,000

The proposed budget includes funding for a deputy sheriff and a deputy sheriff lieutenant to meet court security needs for the expanded Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. It also assumes an increase in motor vehicle fees from $3 to $5 per transaction, allowing a larger portion of the motor vehicle operations costs to be supported by fee revenue rather than property tax.

Commissioners will also review more than 50 additional funding requests from county departments and agencies totaling $7 million that were not included in the proposed budget.

Public hearings are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, July 6-9, at the historic courthouse. Residents may attend in person or by Zoom. Meeting details and recordings will be available at https://www.dgcoks.gov/county-commission. Commissioners will begin their budget deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday, July 10.

An additional hearing for the five-year Capital Improvement Plan is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.

The final 2027 budget is expected to be adopted during a public hearing at the commission’s regular business meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

To view the full proposed budget, visit Douglas County’s Budget and Finance webpage.