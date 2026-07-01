Cool off at Onondaga Cave State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 1, 2026 – Looking for some cool summer fun? Onondaga Cave State Park has planned some special events throughout the summer, in addition to the normal cave tours.

Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. – Cathedral Cave Off-Trail Tour.

These tours are perfect for beginning cavers who want a more intense cave experience, one that goes beyond the lighted tour with rails and trails. Each tour is led by an experienced guide who will provide general instructions and share information about the cave's biology, geology and history. During the tour, participants will climb, crawl and get a little muddy, spending four to five hours in the cave and some additional time outside the cave. Each tour is limited to 15 people aged 13 and up. Paid registration is required. The fee is $75 per adult and $55 per youth. All interested guests will be asked some questions to determine whether they are able to complete the tour, and they will be shown a video of what to expect inside the cave. After registering at 573-522-3760, they will receive a list of items to bring. Caving helmets will be provided.



These tours are perfect for beginning cavers who want a more intense cave experience, one that goes beyond the lighted tour with rails and trails. Each tour is led by an experienced guide who will provide general instructions and share information about the cave's biology, geology and history. During the tour, participants will climb, crawl and get a little muddy, spending four to five hours in the cave and some additional time outside the cave. Each tour is limited to 15 people aged 13 and up. Paid registration is required. The fee is $75 per adult and $55 per youth. All interested guests will be asked some questions to determine whether they are able to complete the tour, and they will be shown a video of what to expect inside the cave. After registering at 573-522-3760, they will receive a list of items to bring. Caving helmets will be provided. Sunday, July 12, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Onondaga Cave Photo Tours.

Step beyond the standard tour and take your time documenting the intricate details of Onondaga Cave. The cave’s newly upgraded lighting system highlights the stunning textures and colors of the cavern. Bring your tripod or handheld camera and join a guide for a slow-paced journey designed specifically for those behind the lens. These tours are sponsored by the Onondaga Friends Association. Please visit their website to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $23 apiece.



Step beyond the standard tour and take your time documenting the intricate details of Onondaga Cave. The cave’s newly upgraded lighting system highlights the stunning textures and colors of the cavern. Bring your tripod or handheld camera and join a guide for a slow-paced journey designed specifically for those behind the lens. These tours are sponsored by the Onondaga Friends Association. Please visit their website to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $23 apiece. Saturday, July 18 at 9 p.m. (Rain date: July 25) – Starry Sky Night.

Join astronomy enthusiast Joe Parish in the visitor center parking lot to view the cosmos with a high-powered telescope. Although a telescope will be provided, visitors are welcome to bring viewing devices of their own.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.