Understanding the Protocol Workgroup Webinar

Please join Maine EMS and Associate State Medical Director Jack Lewis to gain understanding, learn how to participate with suggestions, and outline the process the Protocol Workgroup uses to develop recommendations for the MDPB. 1 hour of CEH July 14 10-11 am No registration needed

https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85864813994 Meeting ID: 858 6481 3994 One tap mobile

+16468769923,,85864813994# US (New York)

+16469313860,,85864813994# US

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