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Understanding the Protocol Workgroup Webinar

Please join Maine EMS and Associate State Medical Director Jack Lewis to gain understanding, learn how to participate with suggestions, and outline the process the Protocol Workgroup uses to develop recommendations for the MDPB.

1 hour of CEH

July 14

10-11 am

No registration needed


https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85864813994

Meeting ID: 858 6481 3994

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Understanding the Protocol Workgroup Webinar

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