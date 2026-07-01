July 1, 2026 Enactments

(NASHVILLE) As the new year starts, a number of new laws enacted by the General Assembly will take effect on July 1, 2026. Below is a summary of key legislation set to become law.

General Assembly passes legislation allowing one free transfer for TSSAA athletes

New legislation provides high school athletes with more opportunities to compete in their sports by allowing middle and high school athletes to transfer schools one time without losing athletic eligibility, regardless of the reason for the transfer. To remain eligible, the transfer must take place before the start of the school year. Any additional transfers will still follow existing athletic association rules, including provisions such as verified parental moves.

Previously, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) had the authority to prevent a student from competition based solely on a transfer, even when no other eligibility issues were present. This legislation removes that, ensuring a single transfer does not stop a student from athletic competitions at their new school.

This legislation strikes an important balance between fairness and stability in high school sports. It ensures a single transfer does not sideline a student-athlete, while still allowing athletic associations to enforce eligibility rules for additional transfers. Many agreed that allowing a one-time transfer without penalty would benefit both students and schools. Our goal was to expand opportunity without undermining the integrity of competition. This new law reflects that shared commitment to putting student-athletes first.

The measure, which was originally passed in the Senate last year, followed extensive discussion among lawmakers, the TSSAA, and athletic directors on how to best balance fairness, school stability, and expanded access for student athletes. In those discussions, many athletic directors from high schools throughout the state agreed with lawmakers that a one-time transfer for student athletes would benefit member schools and student athletes across Tennessee.

Senate Bill 16 / Sponsored by Lowe, Hensley, Watson, Hatcher, Jackson, / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 533

Limited on screen time and prioritizing in-person learning for young students

A new law aims to reduce excessive classroom screen time and reinforce in-person, teacher-led instruction for K–5 students. The legislation requires schools to adopt policies ensuring digital device use is age-appropriate and limited. Studies show younger students learn best through direct instruction and hands-on methods like writing with paper and pencil. The measure supports those approaches while also banning student access to social media on school internet during the day and increasing transparency for parents on device use. The law maintains flexibility by allowing devices for accommodations, assessments, and targeted academic support, ensuring technology is used where it adds value but does not replace effective teaching.

Senate Bill 2310 / Sponsored by Hensley, Crowe, Lowe, Powers, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 808

Strengthened student internet safety policies in schools

A new law enhances online safety for students by updating internet acceptable use policies for local education agencies and expanding those requirements to include public charter schools. The bill requires schools to review and update these policies at least twice a year, ensures digital learning providers block access to inappropriate content, and establishes a process for reporting concerns about materials. It also allows schools to create email accounts for younger students for identification purposes only and requires parent notification if a student violates internet use policies. The measure takes full effect beginning with the 2027–2028 school year.

Senate Bill 1912 / Sponsored by Hensley, Bowling, Gardenhire / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 992

Strengthened parental notification and accountability for classroom evacuations

A new law ensures timely notification to parents when their child is evacuated from a classroom. The legislation requires school principals to notify parents or legal guardians of every student who was present in a classroom or instructional area during an evacuation—such as when a class is cleared due to the violent, aggressive, or severely disruptive behavior of another student—by the end of the same school day. If the evacuation involves an ongoing emergency or law enforcement investigation, notification may be delayed until the situation is resolved or it is determined that notice will not interfere with the investigation. The law also establishes requirements for what must be included in these notifications, ensuring parents receive clear and consistent information. To ensure compliance, local boards of education and public charter school governing boards must adopt policies implementing both the notification and recordkeeping requirements.

Senate Bill 2087 / Sponsored by Crowe, Bailey, Bowling, Rose, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 850

Combating youth substance abuse and violence

A new law strengthens substance abuse and violence prevention programming in Tennessee schools. The legislation creates a three year pilot grant program for three school districts to provide educational programming on the dangers of youth violence and tobacco, alcohol and illicit drug use. School districts can apply for grant funding for the program, which would be administered by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Senate Bill 821 / Sponsored by Hensley, Bowling, Crowe, Pody, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1058

Protected students from unauthorized drones at schools

A new law ensures the safety of students. The legislation makes it a Class C misdemeanor for flying an unmanned object, such as a drone, over school property without prior authorization.

Senate Bill 2434 / Sponsored by Crowe / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 868

Strengthened truancy enforcement and attendance tracking

A new law improves student attendance tracking and closes gaps in truancy enforcement across public and charter schools. The legislation ensures that when a student transfers during the academic year, their attendance record follows them. Current Tennessee law allows students to transfer between public schools and later re-enroll without unexcused absences carrying over, making truancy enforcement difficult.

The measure applies to students in Tier 3 truancy intervention, the most advanced stage, where repeated unexcused absences trigger formal oversight and potential involvement with juvenile courts. It also strengthens coordination with the juvenile justice system by requiring school directors to notify juvenile courts when a student undergoing truancy intervention withdraws but does not enroll in another public school. This will assist schools in evaluating habitual truancy, implementing chronic absenteeism interventions and identifying cases of educational neglect.

Attendance records would not be transferred into a new academic school year, and the bill does not apply to homeschool or private school transfers.

The Tennessee Department of Education identifies chronic absenteeism as a key inhibitor of student success, with students missing 10% or more of the school year at significantly higher risk of academic decline and dropout.

Senate Bill 1968 / Sponsored by Lowe / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 84

Directed more funding to classrooms by capping admin costs

A new law improves transparency, accountability, and ensures more funding reaches students. The legislation makes targeted updates to how local education agencies (LEAs) and public charter schools operate and interact. The law places a cap on authorizer fees collected by the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission, establishing guardrails to prevent excessive administrative costs and help direct more funding into classrooms. It also allows the Commission to require LEAs to provide existing student support services through contracts, with reimbursement for actual costs.

Additionally, the measure establishes clear renewal standards, including automatic renewal for high-performing charter schools, and requires annual reporting on school performance. It updates replication requirements by extending the timeline before expansion and standardizing the application process.

The legislation also strengthens financial oversight by requiring local legislative bodies to sign off on school budgets and financial reports, ensures transparency in local funding records, and protects charter school funding from reductions due to late reporting by an LEA.

Every dollar we invest in education should be working for students—not getting tied up in unnecessary bureaucracy. This legislation puts common-sense guardrails in place, strengthens accountability, and makes sure resources are focused where they matter most: in the classroom, supporting teachers and giving every child the opportunity to succeed.

Senate Bill 2351 / Sponsored by Watson, Gardenhire / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1012

Ensured accountability for low-performing virtual schools

A new law expands options for families while ensuring all students receive a quality education. The legislation requires the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) to close a public virtual school if it is a priority school and performs significantly below expectations for three consecutive years. The TDOE would notify parents within a week of meeting the criteria for closure and provide other enrollment options within 30 days. Additionally, parents must be notified if the virtual school performs significantly below expectations for two consecutive years, based on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, or if it ranks in the bottom 10% of overall achievement, and that the school's path could lead to closure.

Senate Bill 2441 / Sponsored by Powers, Crowe, Bailey, Bowling, Watson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 905

Enhancing transparency in student testing for parents

A new law improves transparency in student assessments and helps parents better understand the tests their children are required to take. The legislation requires public schools to annually report which student assessments are administered by the state and which tests are administered by the local school district so that parents know which tests are being required by whom. It ensures the schools publish the information online in a clear and accessible format.

The law also directs the department and vendors of state-approved universal screeners to create a framework projecting a student’s expected proficiency on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) based on screener results, and requires the department to publish statewide results.

Additionally, the legislation establishes a nine-member teacher review board to annually examine the TCAP, including questions that 65% or more of students answer incorrectly.

Senate Bill 2403 / Sponsored by White, Pody / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1132

Protected free speech on college campuses / Charlie Kirk Act

A new law strengthens free speech protections and promotes open debate at Tennessee’s public colleges and universities. The legislation enacts the Charlie Kirk Act, which prohibits public institutions of higher education from disinviting or refusing to host speakers based on their viewpoints or in response to threatened protests or political pressure.

Tennessee’s public colleges and universities should be places where ideas are challenged, debated, and defended—not silenced. The Charlie Kirk Act ensures campuses remain committed to free expression, civil discourse, and intellectual diversity. No speaker should be shut out because their views are unpopular or controversial.

The legislation requires public colleges and universities to adopt strong institutional free speech protections modeled after the University of Chicago Principles and to maintain neutrality on divisive political and social issues. It also protects the academic freedom, religious liberty, and conscience rights of students and faculty.

The law honors the legacy of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a campus event.

Senate Bill 1741 / Sponsored by Rose, Crowe, Pody, Bailey, Bowling, Jackson, Johnson, Reeves, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 831

Teaching Biblical values that shaped America

A new law highlights the historical role of religion in the founding of the United States. Known as the “Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act”, the measure allows educators to discuss the historical influence of Judeo-Christian values in key moments of American development.

From the Pilgrims seeking religious freedom to the faith leaders who helped guide the Civil Rights Movement, religion has played a profound role in shaping our nation’s story. This legislation ensures educators have the freedom to teach students about these historic influences so they can better understand the values and principles that helped form the United States.

The legislation authorizes local education agencies, public charter schools, public school teachers, and faculty at public institutions of higher education to provide instruction on the positive impacts of religion on American history when teaching the subject.

Senate Bill 1828 / Sponsored by Rose, Crowe, Lowe, Pody, Bailey, Bowling, Hensley, Jackson, Reeves, Roberts, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 701

Clarified display of historic documents in schools

A new law ensures schools and educators have clear authority to display historically significant documents in public school settings. The legislation clarifies that local education agencies and public charter schools may display foundational texts such as the Ten Commandments, the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Tennessee Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. The measure reinforces that these documents can be presented in an educational context as part of teaching students about the nation’s history, legal traditions, and civic foundations.

Senate Bill 303 / Pody, Crowe, Bailey, Bowling, Gardenhire, Hatcher, Hensley, Jackson, Lowe, Rose, Seal, Southerland, Stevens, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 924

Expanded workforce pathways in childcare

A new law creates new workforce opportunities for high school students while helping address child care staffing needs. This legislation allows students ages 16 to 19 to work in child care centers if they have completed at least two courses in the education and training career cluster. Students may only work during school hours if participation is part of an approved work-based learning program, ensuring the experience remains structured and education-focused. The Department of Human Services is authorized to establish rules to implement the program. This measure strengthens Tennessee’s workforce pipeline by connecting students to hands-on career opportunities while supporting a critical need for qualified child care providers.

Senate Bill 2525 / Sponsored by Hatcher, White, Haile, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 873

School librarians

A new law expands pathways for public schools to hire librarians. The legislation allows individuals with an advanced degree in media and technology to qualify for a library information specialist endorsement, with eligibility determined by the Tennessee State Board of Education and the Tennessee Department of Education. The measure will also allow schools with fewer than 750 students to employ someone with a valid teacher's license as a librarian. Currently, only certified librarian information specialists can become school librarians.

Senate Bill 2348 / Sponsored by Watson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 864

College professor tenure

A new law requires each board of regents of public institutions of higher education in Tennessee to adopt and implement new policies to ensure that the rewarding, denial or revocation of tenure is not used as a form of discipline. Disciplinary actions could not alter or suspend a faculty member's tenure status, except as provided for by institutional policy after due process. It also ensures uniform disciplinary procedures for tenured and non-tenured faculty. Chancellors, the board of regents, and chief executive officers will have sole discretion over suspension and termination.

Senate Bill 2259 / Sponsored by Lowe, Crowe, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 761

Created state-level criminal penalties for illegal immigrants who violate federal orders of removal advances

A new law will empower Tennessee to impose state-level criminal penalties on illegal immigrants who have received a final order of removal under federal law but refuse to leave, or who unlawfully reenter the state after deportation. The legislation is a key component of Tennessee’s 2026 immigration enforcement package and reinforces lawmakers’ commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect Tennessee communities.

Under the legislation, violations will be classified as a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, and will apply only to individuals 18 years of age and older.

The law includes a trigger mechanism contingent on future changes in federal law or a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Arizona v. United States, which would restore states’ authority to determine unlawful presence.

To safeguard due process, the law requires that any state criminal proceedings be paused until an individual has exhausted all available federal appeals or legal challenges related to their removal order or deportation.

The unlawful reentry provision is contingent on future changes in federal law or a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Arizona v. United States, while the remaining provisions take effect July 1, 2026.

This legislation makes clear that Tennessee will not sit on the sidelines when it comes to protecting communities. States should have the authority to enforce the rule of law in their own backyards. Illegal immigrants who defy lawful removal orders or reenter our state illegally need to be held accountable. If federal law changes, this legislation puts Tennessee in a strong position to work alongside the federal government and empower the state to prosecute those unlawfully present, while ensuring our policies remain consistent with constitutional limits.

Senate Bill 1779 / Sponsored by Johnson, Bowling, Hensley, Jackson, Lowe, Rose, Seal, Stevens, Taylor, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 771

Required law enforcement to honor federal immigration detainers

A new law requires local law enforcement agencies operating under the 287(g) program to honor immigration detainers issued by federal authorities, such as ICE, by holding certain illegal alien detainees for up to 48 hours so federal officials have time to take custodyCurrently, under the 287(g) program, local law enforcement must notify ICE when an individual in custody is unlawfully present, but they may release that person shortly after providing notification. The legislation closes that gap by requiring law enforcement to maintain custody for a limited period while federal authorities respond.

If someone is here illegally and ends up in our jails, they shouldn’t be walking right back out the door before federal authorities have the chance to take them into custody. Tennessee will not be a safe haven for illegal immigration. This law makes sure our law enforcement can work hand-in-hand with federal officials to enforce the law and keep our communities safe. After all, even Heaven has an immigration policy.

Senate Bill 1486 / Sponsored by Taylor, Bowling, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1001

Cracked down on illegal commercial drivers and rogue employers

A new law enhances roadway safety and ensures commercial vehicles on Tennessee highways are operated by lawfully authorized drivers. The legislation makes it a Class A misdemeanor for a person unlawfully present in the United States to operate a commercial motor vehicle in Tennessee.

This law is about keeping Tennessee roads safe. Operating a commercial motor vehicle requires training, accountability, and compliance with the law. When individuals who are in this country illegally get behind the wheel of large commercial vehicles, it creates serious risks for the traveling public. This measure holds both illegal drivers and the employers who knowingly enable them accountable so Tennesseans can travel our highways safely.

Under current Tennessee law, individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States are already prohibited from receiving commercial driver licenses. However, some other states issue commercial licenses to illegal immigrants, and those drivers frequently travel through Tennessee while operating large commercial vehicles. As part of the ‘IMMIGRATION 2026’ legislative package introduced in January, this law ensures that individuals unlawfully present in the United States cannot legally operate commercial motor vehicles on Tennessee roads.

The law also takes direct aim at employers who enable these violations. It creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for direct employers who knowingly employ and allow a person unlawfully present in the United States to operate a commercial motor vehicle in this state.

The legislation requires law enforcement to notify federal immigration authorities upon arrest and establishes strict civil liability when a person unlawfully present in the United States causes personal injury or property damage while operating a commercial motor vehicle. It holds direct employers who knowingly permit such driving—and state officials who recklessly issue commercial driver licenses—jointly and severally liable for resulting damages.

Senate Bill 1587 / Sponsored by Johnson, McNally, Stevens, Bowling, Crowe, Hensley, Rose, Seal, Yager / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1070

Strengthened E-Verify requirements for state and local governments

A new law ensures proper verification of the work status of prospective government employees. The legislation requires all state and local government employers to verify the work authorization status of each prospective employee through the federal E-Verify program prior to employment. The law also authorizes the attorney general to investigate credible allegations or complaints that a local government or LEA is in violation of this act. If a government employer is found to be in violation, they could lose state funds. Any employer currently using a third-party vendor for Form I-9 verification has until January 1, 2027 to begin using the E-verify program.

Senate Bill 1922 / Sponsored by Briggs, Bowling, Hensley, Rose, Stevens, Taylor, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 772

Verifying applicants for public benefits

A new law expands on the 2012 Eligibility Verification for Entitlements Act . The law requires these entities to verify that applicants for public benefits are U.S. citizens or lawfully present, maintain copies of verification documents, and report any nonlawful applications to the Department of Safety. It also authorizes the attorney general to investigate credible complaints that a local government or health department is not complying with the law, ensuring accountability and proper enforcement. This legislation strengthens accountability in our public benefit programs by ensuring only those legally eligible receive assistance. By including local governments, maintaining proper records, and giving the attorney general oversight, we’re protecting both taxpayers and the integrity of our system.

Senate Bill 1915 / Sponsored by Jackson, Rose, Bailey, Bowling, Hensley, Stevens, Taylor, Watson, White, Crowe, Gardenhire, Hatcher / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1106

Ensuring immigrant drivers understand the rules of the road

A new law ensures drivers licensed in Tennessee can understand traffic laws and road safety information written in English. The legislation is part of the ‘IMMIGRATION 2026’ agenda and would require applicants who cannot read and speak English to receive a restricted driver license for three years and pass the written driver license exam in English before obtaining full driving privileges.

Current Tennessee law allows individuals who are lawfully present in the United States to obtain a driver license, and the measure maintains that eligibility while establishing an additional requirement to promote roadway safety. The bill also requires proof of U.S. citizenship, lawful permanent residence, or temporary lawful resident status prior to registering a vehicle.

Driving in Tennessee isn’t a right—it’s a privilege, and that privilege comes with the responsibility to understand our laws and the signs that keep people safe on the road.

Senate Bill 1889 / Sponsored by Taylor / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 954

Protected consumers from hidden fees and strengthening privacy

A new law targets hidden fees in online purchases, strengthens protections for personal data and prevents out-of-state corporations from burying Tennessee taxpayers in expensive legal fishing expeditions. The legislation updates the state’s consumer protection laws to reflect the way Tennesseans shop and do business today.

One key provision takes aim at “drip pricing” — a practice many consumers encounter when buying concert tickets, booking travel or making purchases online. A price is advertised as one amount, but mandatory fees are added at the last minute, driving up the total cost. The legislation gives the Attorney General clear authority to enforce full, upfront price disclosure so Tennesseans know the real cost before they click “buy.”

The law also protects taxpayers from costly and overly broad legal demands by clarifying that the Attorney General cannot be forced to gather documents from every state agency when defending a case. This prevents large corporate defendants from using sweeping discovery requests that consume staff time and public resources — a tactic that ultimately drives up costs for taxpayers.

Additional provisions speed up the resolution of consumer protection cases, reinforce Tennessee’s ban on certain class-action lawsuits, and close a loophole in state law so biometric data, including information derived from photos and videos used for facial recognition, is covered by stronger privacy safeguards.

This legislation is about fairness and transparency for the people of Tennessee. When a price is advertised, you should be able to trust that’s the real price. At the same time, we are protecting taxpayers from costly litigation tactics, strengthening privacy protections for new technologies and making sure our Attorney General can act quickly when consumers are being taken advantage of. By cutting red tape, increasing price transparency and modernizing privacy protections, this law ensures Tennessee consumers keep more of their hard-earned money, while state government operates more efficiently and responsibly.

Senate Bill 1735 / Sponsored by Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 614

Transparency in hotel fees

A new law aims to protect consumers when booking hotels in Tennessee through third party sites. The legislation requires third-party booking sites to disclose any additional fees required to access its services and which services require consumers to pay additional fees. It establishes that any violation under this measure is covered under the Consumer Protection Act of 1977.

Senate Bill 2363 / Sponsored by Massey, Bailey, Bowling, Pody, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 866

Strengthening consumer protections in real estate closings

A new law increases transparency and strengthens consumer protections in residential real estate transactions. The legislation establishes new regulations for title insurance agencies and settlement services involving one to four residential units. Additionally it addresses premium-for-risk arrangements, also known as title splitting arrangements, in which title agencies assume liability for policies they did not issue in exchange for part of the premium. This blurs the legal distinction between licensed titled insurers and title agencies, undermines regulator oversight and exposes consumers to financial risk. The law clarifies that only properly licensed and regulated title insurancers may assume such risk and establishes that the settlement agency, name and the purchase contract has exclusive authority to issue the buyers and lenders title policies, reducing confusion and protecting consumer choice. The law allows title agencies to continue to share or split fees, but requires full disclosure to all parties involved in the transaction and acknowledgement from both the buyers and sellers that they understand the fees are intended to be shared.

It preserves the contractual freedom of the parties to negotiate and use their settlement agencies, yet it simultaneously protects the buyers expectations and choice as to who is going to be insuring their title and it prevents manipulation of contracts by title agencies for their financial benefit. It will prohibit unlicensed insurance activity, maintain transparency for the consumer and protect consumers’ right to select their title insurer.

The law requires agencies that share premiums or fees to provide written notice and obtain signed acknowledgment from both the buyer and seller. Additionally, the measure will ensure that the settlement agent selected by the purchaser or borrower is the only party authorized to act as the issuing title insurance agency, subject to lender approval. These provisions do not apply to auctions or the initial sale of newly constructed homes.

Senate Bill 394 / Sponsored by Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 769

Expanding Insurance Coverage for Home and Farm Owners

A new law ensures homeowners can receive adequate insurance coverage for potential damages to their property. The legislation increases the retained risk limit for a single risk covered by a county mutual insurance company from $100,000 to $250,000. A “single risk” can include property related losses such as plumbing damage, fire damage, storm damage, farm equipment losses, and similar covered property claims.

Senate Bill 2601 / Sponsored by Southerland / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 739

Cracked down on fraud through virtual currency kiosks

A new law addresses fraud and money laundering linked to virtual kiosks. The legislation creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for knowingly installing, allowing the installation of, placing, or operating a virtual currency kiosk in Tennessee.

Virtual kiosks, often referred to as Bitcoin ATM’s, can be used to quickly transfer funds that are difficult to trace which has made them a tool in certain fraud and money-laundering schemes. By prohibiting the installation and operation of these kiosks, the bill aims to prevent their use in illicit financial activities and protect consumers from scams.

Cryptocurrency kiosks have increasingly been used by scammers to trick Tennesseans into sending money that is nearly impossible to recover. By prohibiting these machines, we are taking an important step to shut down a tool frequently used in fraud schemes and protect consumers across our state.

Senate Bill 2251 / Sponsored by Johnson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 766

Protected the integrity of prediction markets

A new law protects the integrity of emerging prediction markets platforms. The legislation creates a Class E felony offense for individuals who, for financial gain, engage in conduct intended to affect whether an event happens or not while they or another person are a party to a prediction market contract tied to the outcome.

The law targets fraudulent or manipulative behavior designed to distort outcomes for financial gain, ensuring accountability and promoting fairness in markets where participants have a financial stake in real-world events.

Prediction markets should reflect real-world outcomes, not be manipulated for personal financial gain. When individuals attempt to influence whether an event happens or not in order to profit from it, it undermines trust and the integrity of the entire system. This legislation makes it clear that we will not tolerate that kind of behavior in Tennessee and ensures that those who try to game the system are held accountable.

Senate Bill 1992 / Sponsored by Haile, Stevens, Rose, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1109

Expanded access for personal delivery devices

A new law allows personal delivery devices to operate on bicycle paths, road shoulders, parking lots, and curbs of roadways. Currently they are limited to 10 miles per hour and only on sidewalks or pedestrian areas. To operate in the new areas, the speed limit must be 20 miles per hour or less. The measure does not mandate any deployment of the personal delivery devices, leaving decisions on implementation or restriction up to local officials, as long as they are in compliance with state law.

Senate Bill 1625 / Sponsored by Massey / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 581

Expanded workforce-ready education for adult learners

Legislation creating a new pathway for adult learners to earn a high school diploma and workforce credentials has advanced in the General Assembly. The proposal builds on a 2024 effort to expand education options for at-risk and underserved adults who did not complete high school.

Under current law, adult high schools in Tennessee may only operate if a local school district agrees to contract with a provider—an approach that has helped some students but limited the ability to scale programs statewide. With an estimated 600,000 working-age Tennesseans lacking a high school diploma, demand for flexible, career-focused education options continues to exceed available opportunities.

The legislation establishes a new option through the state’s existing public charter school framework, allowing for the creation of adult public charter schools. This approach is designed to operate alongside existing adult high schools, expanding access without replacing current programs.

To ensure quality and outcomes, the bill includes strong accountability measures. The Tennessee Department of Education and State Board of Education will be required to develop a performance framework focused on adult student success, including diploma attainment and workforce readiness.

Senate Bill 1762 / sponsored by Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1088

Standardizing non-compete agreements

A new law creates consistent and fair standards for non-compete agreements. The legislation sets clear guidelines for how long non-competes can last, giving businesses and courts more certainty. It also protects lower-wage workers by banning non-competes for employees earning $70,000 or less. If an agreement is too broad, courts can adjust it to make it reasonable instead of throwing it out entirely.

Senate Bill 995 / Sponsored by Bailey, Gardenhire, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 934

Clear rules for digital asset transactions

A new law provides clear legal rules for digital assets. The legislation gives courts, businesses, and banks clear guidance on how digital assets may be owned, transferred, or used as collateral in commercial transactions. The proposal does not create cryptocurrency or regulate digital currency.

Senate Bill 1859 / Sponsored by Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 704

Expanded access to workforce housing through innovative financing

A new law establishes the Community Workforce Housing Innovation Pilot Program to help increase the supply of affordable housing for working families across Tennessee. Administered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, the program provides loans for the construction and rehabilitation of workforce housing projects in all three grand divisions.

The program is designed to support working Tennesseans while leveraging private investment, helping expand access to affordable housing without creating a permanent expansion of government. It emphasizes financial responsibility and ensures projects are structured to protect taxpayers.

Eligible housing must serve households earning up to 150% of the area median income, with priority given to developments that dedicate at least 80% of units to workforce housing. The pilot program will run through March 31, 2027, with a formal review of its effectiveness required by 2029.

Senate Bill 2410 / Sponsored by Powers, Gardenhire / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1037

No taxpayer-funded transgender reassignments

A new law ensures TennCare focuses on core healthcare needs and responsible use of taxpayer dollars. The legislation prohibits TennCare from covering treatment costs associated with transgender reassignments. It also aims to keep the state’s public insurance program centered on treatments that are clearly tied to physical health and medical necessity.

This measure is about making sure TennCare stays focused on real healthcare needs. We want to protect patients while also being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, ensuring funds are used for treatments that are clearly tied to health and wellness.

The law makes clear that TennCare will continue to cover legitimate medical care, including treatment for congenital conditions, early puberty, disease, or physical injury.

Senate Bill 2118 / Sponsored by Lowe, Haile, Bailey, Bowling, Hatcher, Hensley, Johnson, Rose, Seal, Stevens, Taylor, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 765

Protected parental rights in gender-related healthcare discussion

A new law ensures parents remain involved in sensitive healthcare discussions involving their kids. The legislation prohibits health insurers and healthcare providers from requiring or asking minors certain gender-identity or transgender-related questions unless a parent is fully informed and provides written consent and the questions are directly related to diagnosing or treating a specific condition.

This legislation protects children from being pushed into conversations about gender identity or transgender ideology without their parents’ knowledge. In Tennessee, we believe parents—not insurance companies or activists—should guide these deeply personal decisions involving their children.

The measure also prevents insurers from penalizing providers for not asking these questions and requires that parents have full access to any intake forms or questionnaires given to their minor child. Healthcare providers who violate the law could face disciplinary action from their licensing board.

Senate Bill 1664 / Sponsored by Rose, Bailey, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 748

Protected children in monetized social media content

As the rise of family vloggers and child influencers continues across social media platforms, a new law establishes legal protections for children who appear in monetized content online.

The legislation sets new standards governing when minors can participate in online content creation and ensures children financially benefit from content in which they appear.

The law prohibits children under age 14 from engaging in qualifying compensated content creation. For minors ages 14 to 17, it requires a parent or adult who features the minor in monetized online content to set aside a portion of the child’s earnings in a protected trust account.

As social media continues to grow, more children are being featured in videos that generate significant income, often without clear legal protections in place. This legislation sets responsible standards for when a minor is considered a compensated content creator and ensures meaningful financial safeguards are triggered once those earnings reach a certain level.

The measure also ensures minors creating their own content receive 100% of their earnings. Additionally, it grants those age 14 or older the right to request deletion of online content featuring their likeness and requires recordkeeping of earnings and allows legal action if required financial protections are violated.

Senate Bill 1469 / Sponsored by Walley, Bowling, Hatcher, Lowe/ Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 687

Improved process to assess for child abuse

A new law requires the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to implement a standardized screening tool to assess the risk of child maltreatment, such as child or sexual abuse and guide its response. Based on the results, the department must choose from four defined actions: initiating a formal investigation, conducting an assessment with service referrals, making a direct referral to services without assessment, or taking no further action.

These assessments must be completed in 90 days, include face-to-face contact with the child and relevant family members, and be fully documented in writing. While the department must offer community-based services, families retain the right to decline participation, though they must be informed that refusal may be considered in future evaluations.

This measure ensures a smarter, more consistent approach to protecting vulnerable children. Standardizing how risk is assessed and how the state responds, can result in earlier intervention, connect families with the right services, and focus resources where they are needed most. At the end of the day, this is about strengthening accountability while making sure every child in Tennessee has a safer, more secure future.

Senate Bill 2220 / Sponsored by Lowe, Haile, Harshbarger, Taylor, Rose, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 762

Strengthened oversight of severe child abuse cases

A new law strengthens Tennessee’s response to severe child abuse by enhancing oversight, improving coordination among agencies, and expanding legal protections for vulnerable children. The legislation builds on the work of the Second Look Commission, which reviews the state’s most serious child abuse cases to identify gaps and improve outcomes.

The law expands the Commission’s authority and membership, ensuring access to critical records and data needed for thorough case reviews. It also updates state law by adding strangulation to the definition of severe child abuse and related aggravated offenses.

To improve accountability, the Commission is required to submit regular reports with findings and recommendations to state leaders, ensuring ongoing evaluation and improvement of child protection efforts.

Senate Bill 1639 / sponsored by Jackson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 948

Supported foster families with timely information

A new law supports foster families and increases transparency within the foster care system. The legislation requires the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to give foster parents a copy of any petition to terminate parental rights if the child has lived with them for at least nine months. It also requires DCS to share important health and background information about the child, while making sure that information remains confidential.

Opening a home to a child in foster care is an act of compassion and sacrifice. Foster parents deserve clear, timely information about the children they care for, and this legislation helps ensure they have the knowledge and support needed to provide stability, safety, and hope during a difficult season in a child’s life.

Senate Bill 2165 / Sponsored by Haile, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 802

Expanded access to child care by reducing barriers

A new law removes barriers that prevent new child care centers from opening. The legislation creates liability protections for employers, churches, nonprofits and other organizations that host licensed childcare providers in their facilities. Known as the Tennessee Child Care Hosting Safe Harbor Act, the legislation clarifies that liability would rest with the licensed child care provider – not the host site – making it easier for organizations to open their doors and support child care services in their communities.

Too many parents are struggling to find safe, reliable child care, and that stress follows families every single day. This law helps remove fear and uncertainty for churches, employers, and community groups who want to step up and help. By creating a clear safe harbor, we’re opening more doors for licensed child care providers and giving families greater peace of mind when it matters most.”

Senate Bill 1683 / Sponsored by Haile, White, Reeves, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 695

Strengthened child care access for working families

A new law supports working families and addresses the shortage of affordable, quality child care. The legislation enacts the “Promising Futures Act.” The measure establishes new initiatives to strengthen the child care system across Tennessee. The law establishes the The Child Care Workforce Scholarship Pilot Program to help recruit and retain workers by covering education and training costs for individuals entering or advancing in the child care field. It also created the CareShare Tennessee Pilot Program to partner with employers to help cover the cost of child care for working families, making care more affordable and accessible.

This legislation takes a thoughtful approach to strengthening Tennessee’s child care system while supporting working families.By investing in the workforce and expanding access to affordable care, we’re helping parents stay in the workforce and ensuring children have access to the quality care they deserve.

Senate Bill 2062 / Sponsored by Watson, Massey, Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 997

Improving accountability in child custody cases

A new law aims to improve fairness, accountability and outcomes in custody cases involving children. The legislation allows juvenile courts to award reasonable attorney’s fees and litigation costs to the prevailing party in child custody, visitation, support, relocation, and dependency and neglect proceedings, excluding cases involving the Department of Children’s Services. It also permits courts to temporarily suspend child support obligations when a child is removed from a custodial parent during dependency and neglect proceedings.

Additionally, the measure creates uniformity, requiring unmarried parents involved in custody or visitation cases to complete a four-hour educational seminar focused on co-parenting, child well-being, and understanding the court process. Married parents are already required to complete this seminar. Courts may waive the requirement for good cause, and fees may be waived for indigent parents.

By encouraging responsible co-parenting and giving courts additional tools to promote fairness and accountability, this legislation helps ensure decisions are made with the child’s well-being at the center. This legislation reinforces that in every case, the best interests of Tennessee’s children must come first.

Senate Bill 2324 / Sponsored by Haile, Powers / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 730

Strengthened penalties for child rape cases

A new law builds on Tennessee’s recent law allowing the death penalty for child rape. The legislation strengthens death sentencing guidelines by adding new aggravating circumstances for juries to consider in serious criminal cases of child rape.

In 2024, the General Assembly passed legislation which classified the rape of a child as a Class A felony, allowing the death penalty to be on the table for an adult who rapes a child.

This bill expands on the 2024 law, allowing juries to weigh additional aggravating factors when determining a defendant’s sentence, including whether the offense involved aggravated rape of a child under the age of four, incest, abuse of a position of trust, prior sexual offenses against minors, or the use of intoxicants or a deadly weapon.

Additional factors include whether the defendant recorded the offense, targeted a vulnerable victim, acted in an especially heinous or cruel manner, provided payment to gain access to the victim, or was convicted of multiple offenses involving other victims.

By expanding the list of aggravating factors, this legislation gives courts greater discretion to impose stronger penalties in the most serious and egregious cases. It ensures that the full weight of the law can be applied when circumstances warrant it, reinforcing Tennessee’s commitment to protecting victims and holding violent offenders accountable.

Senate Bill 1659 / Sponsored by Gardenhire, Stevens, Watson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 693

Prioritizing best interest of child in parenting plans

A new law clarifies that a child’s best interest must remain the paramount factor in custody and parenting schedule decisions.It adds that a judge must consider whether a proposed parenting schedule gives each parent meaningful opportunities to participate in the child’s life when reviewing the plan. The measure does not create a presumption of equal parenting time but ensures courts evaluate parental involvement when determining custody arrangements.

Senate Bill 609 / Massey, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 683

Cracked down on organized retail crime

A new law cracks down on organized retail crime. The legislation requires a 30-day-mandatory-minimum jail sentence if a firearm or anti-theft device is used in the action of organized retail crime. The proposal also extends the timeframe used to combine stolen merchandise from 90 to 180 days, giving law enforcement more time to build cases against organized theft rings. In addition, it creates a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) registry of individuals convicted of organized retail crime.

Senate Bill 2265 / Sponsored by Taylor, Bowling, Pody, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1124

Cracked down on organized theft schemes

A new law cracks down on organized theft. The legislation makes it a criminal offense to knowingly follow or travel to target someone leaving a business, bank, or ATM with the intent to steal their cash while possessing tools used to commit the theft. The law makes the offense a Class A misdemeanor. Additionally, the legislation elevates it to a Class D felony if the person commits a burglary during the act, and a Class B felony if the offense involves robbery.

Senate Bill 1737 / Sponsored by White, Gardenhire / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 951

Protected churches from disruption and vandalism

A new law strengthens protections for churches and religious congregations across Tennessee. The legislation establishes stricter criminal and civil penalties for individuals who vandalize houses of worship or intentionally disrupt religious services.

Recent incidents around the country, including protests targeting churches like those seen in Minnesota, make it clear that we must remain vigilant in protecting the right to worship freely. In Tennessee, we will always stand up for religious liberty and ensure our churches and houses of worship are protected from intimidation, violence, and vandalism.

The law criminalizes the use of force, threats, or physical barriers to intimidate or harm individuals practicing their faith and makes the intentional destruction of religious property a felony offense. A first violation will be a Class E felony; a second violation elevated to a Class C felony; and interfering with services or gatherings will be classified as a Class A misdemeanor. The legislation also requires offenders to pay a mandatory fine of at least twice the amount of property damage, loss, or restoration costs resulting from the offense.

Senate Bill 2468 / Sponsored by Bailey, Hatcher, Crowe, Gardenhire, Hensley, Jackson, Lowe, Pody, Rose, Stevens/ Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1140

Held drivers accountable for deadly hit-and-runs

A new law adds minimum sentencing requirements to those convicted of leaving the scene of an accident if the person knew or should reasonably have known resulted in death, which is a Class E felony. The legislation mandates a minimum one-year prison sentence that must be served at 100% and a fine ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Senate Bill 1602 / Sponsored by Hatcher, Harshbarger, Bowling, Jackson, Rose, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1072

Ban the sale of kratom in Tennessee

A new law bans the sale of Kratom and establishes criminal penalties for those who sell the drug. The legislation, known as the “Matthew Davenport's Law”, is named after a 20-year-old from Chattanooga who died from a Kratom overdose.

Under the law, knowingly possessing kratom is classified as a Class A misdemeanor. Knowingly manufacturing, delivering, selling, or possessing kratom with intent to do so is classified as a Class C felony. If the sale or delivery involves a minor, the offense is elevated to a Class B felony.

Additionally, the legislation requires kratom to be tested for in overdose investigations and certain medical situations. It also incorporates kratom into the state’s definition of controlled substances for workplace and regulatory purposes, ensuring consistency in enforcement and safety standards.

Kratom is a plant-derived substance from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, native to Southeast Asia. It has stimulant-like effects at low doses and opioid-like effects at higher doses, raising concerns among medical professionals and law enforcement due to its potential for misuse, dependency, and involvement in overdose cases.

Senate Bill 1656 / Sponsored by Gardenhire, Hensley, McNally, Yager, Jackson, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 950

Increased penalties for underage tobacco and vaping use

A new law discourages underage tobacco and vaping use. The legislation expands penalties for individuals under the age of 21 who unlawfully purchase or possess tobacco, vaping or other nicotine products.

Under the legislation, a first offense may result in community service, completion of a court-approved program, or a 90-day informal adjustment. For repeat offenses, courts may impose up to six months of probation in addition to community service and participation in a program focused on the dangers of tobacco and vapor products.

Senate Bill 1740 / Sponsored by Rose, Bailey, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 830

Cracked down on nitrous oxide abuse

A new law aims to curb the misuse of nitrous oxide products. Known as the “Nitrous Oxide Abuse Prevention and Retail Sale Prohibition Act”, the legislation creates a Class E felony for the retail sale of these products when intended for recreational intoxication. The measure also strengthens enforcement by limiting retail access and imposing civil penalties, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to possible revocation of retail sales licenses.

Senate Bill 1843 / Sponsored by Briggs, Haile, Massey, Seal, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 702

Strengthened vehicular assault laws

A new law expands the definition of vehicular assault to protect public safety. The legislation ensures that vehicular assault applies to any person, regardless of age, who receives a broken bone from a vehicle. The law removes the age restriction from vehicular assault, which currently only applies to children 12 years of age or younger who have broken a bone. The other elements of the definition remain unchanged: a substantial risk of death, protracted unconsciousness, extreme physical pain, or protracted loss or substantial impairment of a function of a bodily member, organ or mental faculty.

Senate Bill 375 / Sponsored by Rose, Bowling, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 875

Restricted drones near ticketed events

A new law enhances public safety at ticketed events such as games or concerts. The legislation makes it a Class A misdemeanor to operate an unmanned aircraft within 400 feet of a ticketed entertainment event, defined as a gated or barriered musical, sporting, or performing arts event requiring paid entry. The law includes exceptions for law enforcement, emergency personnel, military members, and utility workers performing official duties. It also allows drone use with proper authorization, on private property in compliance with federal law, or by venue employees conducting approved operations.

Senate Bill 2543 / Sponsored by Gardenhire / Effective Date: Upon becoming law / Public Chapter 918

Tougher penalties for animal cruelty

A new law cracks down on severe animal abuse. The legislation classifies the intentional starvation of a livestock animal resulting in death as aggravated cruelty, a Class E felony. It distinguishes legitimate farming practices from rare cases of extreme neglect, helping protect the reputation of Tennessee producers who properly care for their livestock.

Senate Bill 2133 / Sponsored by, Haile, Briggs, Crowe, Hatcher, Seal, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 974

Clarified reporting requirements for mass violence threats

A new law strengthens public safety by ensuring laws related to threats of mass violence are clear and focused. The legislation clarifies the requirement to submit a report of a threat of mass violence only applies to credible threats. Currently, the law requires that all threats of mass violence must be reported, even if the student is not capable of carrying out the threat. This change takes into consideration students with intellectual disabilities, who might make non-credible threats.

Senate Bill 591 / Sponsored by Haile, Bailey, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 780

Restricted celebratory gunfire in crowded areas

A new law protects Tennesseans and deter people from recklessly firing a gun into the air.The legislation creates a Class A misdemeanor for recklessly firing a gun into the air, ground, water or nearby objects at large public gatherings of 25 people or more. The measure follows a tragic incident that occurred last year during July 4 fireworks at Tims Ford Lake in Winchester. The law includes several exceptions, including self-defense, hunting and shooting ranges. It also ensures this offense is taught in state-authorized handgun safety courses.

While celebrating the Fourth of July with his wife and family, Mr. John Cobb was struck and killed by a stray celebratory bullet during fireworks celebrations. John’s wife, Michelle, administered CPR, not knowing that her husband had been struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Senate Bill 1747 / Sponsored by Bowling, Roberts, Haile, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1086

Cracking down on violent offenders

A new law creates a presumption against releasing defendants from jail on their own recognizance if the defendant is charged with an offense involving a firearm that results in the bodily injury or death of a victim. The legislation requires judges to include documentation explaining the reasoning for releasing a defendant.

Senate Bill 218 / Sponsored by Taylor, Jackson, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 604

Raised the minimum sentence for second-degree murder

A new law strengthens sentencing requirements for those that commit second degree murder, The legislation establishes a minimum threshold, requiring those who commit second degree muder to be sentenced as at least a Range II offender.

Second degree murder is a Class A felony, with sentencing ranges determined by a defendant's criminal history and judicial discretion. Under current law, Range I sentences span 15-25 years in prison, Range II sentences span 25-30 years, and Range III sentences span 40-60 years.

Under this legislation, individuals convicted of second degree murder must be sentenced within at least Range II, ensuring at least 25 years in prison, regardless of prior record, while still allowing judges to impose a higher sentence.

This law makes sure second-degree murder comes with second chances for no one. It raises the floor so justice is certain, serious, and puts victims first.

Senate Bill 1930 / Sponsored by Taylor, Bailey, Bowling, Hatcher, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 752

Strengthened penalties for exploiting vulnerable individuals for prostitution

Legislation passed to increase penalties for individuals who exploit vulnerable populations through prostitution. The new law enhances criminal penalties when the victim is a minor or an individual with an intellectual disability, elevating these offenses to more serious felony levels.

The bill elevates the offense to a Class A felony when the victim is a minor, and a Class B felony when the victim has an intellectual disability or is an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a minor.

The measure also establishes additional penalties for offenses committed near schools, including mandatory seven-day minimum jail sentence and $1,000 fine, to further protect children and surrounding communities.

The legislation aims to deter exploitation, strengthen protections for victims of human trafficking, and hold offenders accountable for targeting vulnerable individuals.

Senate Bill 2178 / Sponsored by Yager / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 959

Cracked down on sex offenders who evade reporting requirements

A new law cracks down on sexual offenders attempting to evade reporting requirements. The legislation establishes stricter penalties for individuals who knowingly stay overnight at a campground without providing the required notice. The law classifies the offense as a Class E felony and creates escalating penalties for repeat violations. A first violation would carry a minimum $350 fine and at least 90 days in jail. A second violation would result in a minimum $600 fine and at least 180 days in jail, while a third or subsequent offense would be punishable by a minimum $1,100 fine and at least one year of imprisonment.

Senate Bill 2030 / Sponsored by Lowe, Stevens, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 972

Strengthened penalties for drink spiking

A new law combats drink spiking and improves safety. The legislation makes it a Class D Felony to tamper with food, drinks, or medicine with the intent to intoxicate, harm, seriously injure, or kill another person, with penalties increasing based on the severity of the harm.

The measure also requires licensees that sell or offer samples of intoxicating alcoholic beverages to maintain drug-testing devices so customers can quickly test beverages.

Drink spiking is a serious threat to public safety and too often connected to sexual assault. Studies indicate that one in five sexual assaults involve drink spiking, highlighting the need for stronger protections. This legislation strengthens penalties for tampering with someone’s drink and ensures customers have access to tools that can quickly detect if their beverage has been compromised.

Senate Bill 2372 / Sponsored by Rose, Bowling, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1131

Courts and Corrections

No more second chances for bond violations

A new law holds offenders accountable by strengthening bond eligibility. The legislation allows courts to temporarily revoke a defendant’s bond and hold them without bail for up to ten days if they violate release conditions, commit a new offense, or interfere with court proceedings. Following a formal hearing, the court may permanently revoke the bond and require the defendant to remain in custody until trial if they were found to violate the conditions of the release.

Senate Bill 1945 / Sponsored by Haile, Bailey, Bowling, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 896

Closing loopholes to crack down on cellphones in prisons

A new law closes a loophole that allowed lax punishments of only a fine for illegally possessing a telecommunications device in a penal institution. It makes it a Class E felony offense subject to the full range of penalties authorized under state law, ensuring stronger consequences for contraband in correctional facilities. Additionally, the law requires municipalities to cover the cost of an autopsy when it is requested by the municipality or its law enforcement agency, unless the state assumes the cost.

Senate Bill 2388 / sponsored by Hensley, Bailey, Bowling, Lowe, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1025

Improved care and accountability for youth in state custody

A new law ensures youth in state custody receive focused, evidence-based treatment while strengthening accountability. The legislation limits how long a child may remain in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to the time needed to complete treatment—generally capped at six months.

Courts may extend custody for up to an additional six months if continued treatment is necessary, if services are only available while in custody, or if the youth commits serious misconduct, such as assaulting staff—even if no separate criminal charge is filed. Courts are also required to clearly inform youth upfront that such behavior may result in a longer stay.

The law also establishes a juvenile commitment review task force to evaluate gaps in care for high-risk youth and recommend improvements to treatment, placement, and coordination across agencies, with a final report due in 2027.

Senate Bill 1868 / Sponsored by Johnson, Walley, Haile, Gardenhire / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1102

Strengthened communication and accountability in Tennessee prisons

A new law creates the Tennessee Family Advisory Board to improve communication between correctional facilities and the families of incarcerated individuals. The board establishes a structured process for families to safely report concerns, including misconduct and safety issues within Tennessee prisons.

The measure is designed to increase transparency and accountability within the correctional system while ensuring families have a clear and reliable way to raise concerns. By strengthening communication and trust, the law also supports safer facilities and more successful reentry outcomes.

Senate Bill 2531 / Sponsored by Hatcher, Rose, Seal, Gardenhire, Harshbarger, Jackson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1006

Strengthened training and certification standards for local jails

A new law regulates how local jails are trained and certified. The proposal strengthens the Tennessee Corrections Institute’s (TCI) authority to regulate the training and certification of correction officers. The law also expands the use of a plan of action, allowing jails to remain temporarily certified and operational while fixing issues. Currently, a plan of action applies only to overcrowding, but under the new measure, it would broaden the allowable deficiencies for which jails may remain certified, so long as safety is not compromised.

Senate Bill 1589 / Sponsored by Haile, Roberts / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 609

Tougher consequences for unruly teens

A new law promotes accountability among youth. The legislation authorizes juvenile courts to suspend a student’s driving privileges, or their ability to obtain a license, for up to a year if they are adjudicated unruly for certain offenses, such as truancy. The court has the discretion to impose this penalty in addition to any other existing legal consequences, providing courts with another tool to address disruptive or unlawful behavior.

Senate Bill 2201 / Sponsored by Haile, Rose, Taylor / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 853

Improved criminal proceedings notification system data sharing

A new law strengthens communication and ensures accurate tracking of criminal cases. The legislation requires criminal court clerks to provide the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association with all necessary data to maintain the state’s criminal proceedings notification system, helping ensure timely and reliable information for law enforcement and public safety efforts.

Senate Bill 2210 / Sponsored by Haile, Stevens, Bailey, Bowling, Rose, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 882

Strengthened education assessments for inmates

A new law provides transparency and tracks the success of higher education programs offered to inmates. The legislation requires the Department of Corrections to conduct an education assessment of each inmate serving a felony offense to determine the inmate's highest grade or educational level attained and their interest in continuing education. The assessment will be given at the time of intake and annually thereafter with a digital copy of the results sent to the inmate for their records.

Tennessee remains a leader in evidence‑based programming through the Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI). According to their latest impact report , “less than 15% of THEI students have been re-incarcerated…compared to the national rate of 66%.”

Senate Bill 1569 / Sponsored by White, Jackson, Massey, Pody, / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 607

Stopped bail system abuse

In an effort to curb coordinated criminal activity and prevent abuse of the bail system, a new law allows a person to only bail out 3 people from jail, unless they are a bail bondsman or a family member.

The measure is intended to prevent gang-affiliated individuals or organized groups from repeatedly bailing out associates while preserving the ability of families and professional bondsmen to assist defendants through the legal process.

Senate Bill 1708 / Sponsored by Taylor, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 941

Structured reporting system for criminal case data

A new law improves coordination and transparency in Tennessee’s criminal justice system. The legislation creates a clear reporting mechanism requiring court clerks to provide existing case data to district attorneys general for annual public reporting. Under the measure, clerks may share information through compiled spreadsheets, read only access to case management systems, or authorized software that allows data to be securely accessed. The District Attorneys General Conference will be responsible for any cost increase due to this legislation.

Senate Bill 2462 / Sponsored by Bailey, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Passed both chambers

Increasing access to stem cell therapy

A new law addresses several different stem cell therapies. Stem cell therapy is at the forefront of modern medicine. To ensure safe and responsible use of stem cell therapy, the legislation establishes clear standards for the retrieval, storage, and use of stem cells.

The law allows physicians to provide stem cell or regenerative medicine therapies that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so long as the treatment is within the physician’s scope of practice. The measure explicitly prohibits the use of stem cells derived from a fetus or embryo after an abortion.

The legislation requires physicians to obtain products only from compliant facilities and mandates written informed consent from patients acknowledging the therapy is not FDA-approved, along with potential risks, benefits, and alternatives. It also sets transparency requirements for advertising.

Stem cell therapy is at the forefront of modern medicine, using living cells to treat a growing range of diseases, injuries, and disorders. This legislation establishes strong guardrails to ensure these therapies meet the highest standards in Tennessee. It prohibits the use of embryos from aborted fetuses, implements reporting requirements, and enhances safety measures for storage and handling. Most importantly, it ensures patients have access to safe, effective, and transparent treatments while prioritizing their protection every step of the way.

Senate Bill 2586 / Sponsored by Jackson, Pody, Bailey, Bowling, Reeves / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1016

Protected medical freedom for vaccines

A new law protects patients’ choice to receive vaccinations by shielding medical providers who treat unvaccinated patients. The legislation enacts the Stopping Health Insurers from Excluding Legal Decisions (SHIELD) Act. The legislation prohibits health insurance companies from penalizing providers because their patients decline vaccinations.

Under the law, if a provider properly documents a patient’s exemption and submits the appropriate diagnosis code, insurers must exclude that patient from vaccine related quality measures used to determine reimbursement rates, incentive payments, star ratings, or network status.

Unvaccinated patients should receive the same treatment from insurance companies as vaccinated patients. This legislation ensures that doctors and healthcare providers are not punished for respecting the informed decisions of their patients. Insurance companies should not manipulate reimbursement rates or network participation simply because a provider treats individuals who decline a vaccination. The SHIELD Act protects medical freedom, preserves fair compensation, and prevents insurers from using backdoor penalties to influence lawful healthcare decisions.

Senate Bill 2070 / Sponsored by Watson, Stevens, Hensley, Bowling, Pody, Walley, Crowe, Harshbarger / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 797

Improved research into the causes of mass violence

A new law strengthens research into causes of mass violence. The legislation establishes a consent-based process for obtaining biological samples from those suspected of committing a mass shooting for drug testing, with a focus on psychotropic medications.

Under the law, if the suspect is a minor, consent must be provided by a parent or legal guardian. Test results will be submitted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to support ongoing research into potential drug interactions and contributing factors in mass violence incidents. Findings from the study will be reported quarterly to the General Assembly.

Additionally, the proposal expands the definition of a mass shooting to include incidents where four or more individuals are injured or where there is a clear attempt to kill four or more people, regardless of whether fatalities occur.

Senate Bill 2088 / Sponsored by Crowe, Bailey, Bowling, Johnson, Rose, Taylor, White / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 897

Modernized oversight of cold medicine sales

A new law simplifies regulations and strengthens oversight. The legislation allows online purchases of products containing pseudoephedrine under strict safeguards, including identity verification, real-time approval, and delivery limited to the purchaser’s residential address. The law requires the use of a state-approved, real-time electronic tracking system for all sales and removes the requirement that pharmacists counsel purchasers. It ensures sales do not exceed legal limits by requiring pharmacies to block transactions that trigger “stop sale” alerts while maintaining the current annual limit of 43.2 grams.

Senate Bill 2323 / Sponsored by Haile, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 880

Expanded access to preventive care for older adults

A new law expands preventive care and reduces the risk of serious illness among older adults. The legislation lowers the age threshold for certain hospital-offered immunizations from 65 to 50, the minimum age at which hospitals must offer flu vaccinations to patients prior to discharge during the annual flu season from October 1 through March 1. The legislation also requires hospitals to offer pneumonia immunizations to all inpatients aged 50 and older before discharge, expanding current efforts to protect against respiratory illness and related complications.

Senate Bill 1584 / Sponsored by Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 922

Supported early childhood mental health and family stability

A new law authorizes the Department of Health to establish and administer an early childhood mental health home visiting program. The legislation follows the nurse home visiting model to provide evidence-based, in-home services that support mental health, early childhood development, and family stability for children from birth to five years old and their families.

Senate Bill 2153 / Sponsored by Walley, Massey / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 800

Modernized governance of Tennessee’s major airports

A new law aims to keep up with Tennessee’s growing commercial airport system. The legislation vacates and reconstitutes the boards of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA), Memphis International Airport (MEM), McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), Nashville International Airport (BNA), and Tri-Cities Airport.

The law creates a nine-member board for metropolitan airports—two appointed by the House Speaker, two by the Senate Speaker, two by the Governor, and three by the local municipality. The Tri-Cities Airport will have a 12-member board with appointments split between state leaders and local officials, ensuring balanced statewide and regional representation.

As airports take on a larger statewide economic role and require more public resources, both the state and local communities should have a meaningful voice in decision making. This approach strengthens accountability and transparency, ensuring these critical assets are managed responsibly and that growth and investment reflect both regional priorities and the broader interests of Tennessee taxpayers.

Senate Bill 2473 / Sponsored by Bailey, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 978

Enhancing accessibility at rest areas and welcome centers

A new law requires the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to install signs or markers indicating that an adult-sized changing table is located at a rest area or welcome center. The legislation also ensures the department will publish the locations of rest areas and welcome centers with adult-sized changing tables on its website.

Senate Bill 2529 / Sponsored by Hatcher, Watson, Bailey, Bowling/ Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 734

Veterans, First Responders & Law Enforcement

Strengthened protections for first responders

A new law protects Tennessee’s first responders by increasing the penalty for assaulting a first responder.

The new law increases the penalty for assaulting a first responder from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony, with a mandatory minimum fine of $10,000 and a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 days incarceration.

First Responder is defined as a firefighter, emergency services personnel, or other person who responds to calls for emergency assistance from a 911 call, but does not include a law enforcement officer. Under current TCA, it is already a felony to assault a law enforcement officer. This penalty enhancement will align first responders with law enforcement officers.

This legislation sends a clear message that assaults against first responders will not be tolerated. By strengthening penalties and aligning them with those for assaults on law enforcement officers, it ensures these brave men and women receive the full protection of the law.

Senate Bill 1900 / Sponsored by Bailey, Lowe, Harshbarger, Seal, Hatcher, McNally, Jackson, White, Pody, Yager, Haile, Gardenhire, Bowling, Crowe, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1104

Protected personal information of law enforcement officers

A new law enhances protections for law enforcement officers. The legislation requires state and local government entities to keep certain personal information of law enforcement officers confidential. Previous law did not provide a uniform policy across state government. The legislation was created in response to the rise in social media activity that has targeted law enforcement officers in the field and endangered them and their families by publishing personal and confidential information. The law does not restrict lawful transparency but focuses on protecting sensitive information from misuse.

Senate Bill 1464 / Sponsored by Johnson, McNally, Haile, Yager, Watson, Lowe, Harshbarger, Stevens, Hatcher, White, Briggs, Rose, Taylor, Seal, Reeves, Jackson, Walley, Bowling, Pody / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 686

Grant support for volunteer firefighters

A new law strengthens support for volunteer firefighters. The legislation codifies the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training (VFEAT) grant program into law.

In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation , which established the VFEAT grant program to provide critical equipment and training funding to volunteer fire departments across Tennessee. Since 2022, the Department has also provided grant funding to rescue squads through the budget process.

Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of emergency response in many counties throughout Tennessee. These brave men and women step up to serve their communities while balancing their full time jobs and families. Investing in reliable equipment and training resources strengthens their safety and protects communities across the Volunteer State.

Senate Bill 1865 / Sponsored by Johnson, Bailey, Yager, Massey, Powers, Seal, Crowe, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 652

Strengthened rescue squad accountability

A new law ensures that only legitimate rescue squads are receiving state grants and support. The law enacts the “Rescue Squad Recognition Act”, allowing legitimate rescue squads to be officially recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Under the law, new rescue squads must receive approval from their local governing body and be recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office before operating. Existing rescue squads may continue operating but must comply with the new recognition requirements.

Volunteer rescue squads play a critical role in protecting lives across Tennessee. This legislation ensures accountability and helps guarantee that state resources go to legitimate, properly organized emergency responders who are serving their communities.

Senate Bill 1110 / Sponsored by Seal, Hatcher, Southerland, Massey, Gardenhire, Pody, Stevens, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 782

Supported families of fallen electrical linemen

A new law honors the brave linemen who died in the line of duty. The legislation requires insurance companies to provide financial relief to families for up to two years, with benefits totaling up to $50,000 when a lineman is killed on the job.

Senate Bill 1907 / Sponsored by Stevens, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 942

Streamlined licensing for military families

A new law helps military families transition into the workforce more quickly. The legislation, known as the “Military Families Licensing Recognition Act”, requires licensing boards to recognize certain professional and occupational licenses issued in other states for service members and their spouses who relocate to Tennessee under military orders.

Under the legislation, applicants must demonstrate their license is in good standing, has not been revoked or disciplined, and that no investigations are pending. Applicants must also provide proof of military orders and submit an affidavit affirming their eligibility.

Senate Bill 1692 / Sponsored by Massey, Seal, Roberts, Briggs, Lowe, Reeves, Bailey, Bowling, Crowe, Hatcher, Rose, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1081

National Security and Protecting TN Interests

Continued to protect Tennessee land from foreign adversaries

A new law enhances national security and protects Tennessee land ownership. Known as the “Sen. Frank Niceley National Security and Economic Protection Act” in honor of the late Senator Frank Niceley, the law expands existing restrictions on foreign ownership of land in Tennessee. It prohibits “prohibited foreign parties” and foreign party controlled businesses from acquiring 7yurp5r7any interest in non-agricultural land in the state. It also makes clear that no individual may hold land as an agent, trustee, or fiduciary on behalf of a prohibited foreign party.

Under the legislation, any prohibited foreign party that acquires land in violation of the law remains in violation for as long as the interest is held, and existing enforcement provisions, including civil penalties and legal action, apply.

The late Sen. Niceley first championed legislation in 2023 prohibiting foreign entities and individuals from owning agricultural land in Tennessee and built on that in 2024 with legislation that prohibited foreign parties from owning or acquiring agriculture property in the state.

Senate Bill 2424 / Sponsored by Crowe, Bailey, Bowling, Lowe, Reeves, Rose, Stevens / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 733

Protected Tennessee’s infrastructure from foreign adversaries

A new law protects public funds from being used to purchase certain products from foreign adversaries of the United States.

Known as The Tennessee Procurement Protection Act , the legislation prohibits state agencies or political subdivisions from procuring final technology products from a foreign adversarial country, as defined by the U.S. Department of Commerce. These include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia.

At its core, this is about protecting Tennessee’s infrastructure and taxpayer dollars from foreign adversaries. This law makes sure we’re not buying sensitive technology from countries that don’t have our best interests in mind. It’s a straightforward step to strengthen our supply chains, protect critical systems, and keep the Volunteer State secure.

The legislation requires the Department of General Services' chief procurement officer (CPO) to certify that no contract is awarded to companies primarily located in or controlled by an adversarial government, with limited exceptions. It also includes companies that are majority-owned by an entity controlled by an adversary.

Technology and software will include communication and networking devices, personal computing devices, industrial and critical infrastructure devices, financial and payment systems, automotive and transportation systems, or any other device or software deemed high-risk by the CPO.

Senate Bill 377 / Sponsored by Rose, Roberts/ Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 768

Election Integrity and Voting

Increasing transparency in AI-generated political content

A new law provides transparency to viewers and potential voters of AI-generated political content. The legislation requires clear and plain-language disclosures on AI-generated political advertisements and on content that impersonates or depicts a candidate saying or doing something that did not occur. Under the law, broadcasters and online platforms are not held responsible for airing the content; instead, creators who fail to include the required disclosure are subject to a Class C misdemeanor and may be required to pay damages to the affected candidate in an amount equal to the harm caused by the violation.

Senate Bill 1624 / Sponsored by Massey, Bowling, Haile / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 625

Extended no-cost retirement credit

A new law allows members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to earn no-cost retirement credit for periods of disability. The law extends the no-cost retirement credit previously available to state police officers to all TCRS members subject to mandatory retirement, including those in the Highway Patrol, TBI, TWRA, and Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

Senate Bill 2017 / Sponsored by Reeves, Hatcher, Jackson / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1110

Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act

A new law requires state agencies to refer to the area commonly called the “West Bank” as “Judea and Samaria” in official government materials. The legislation includes an exception for communications from federal agencies and does not affect free speech, applying only to written records and materials prepared by state employees in their official capacity.

Senate Bill 1663 / Sponsored by Rose, Pody, Bailey, Bowling, Jackson, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 877

Created clear timelines for redeeming property after tax sales

A new law makes it easier for homeowners to buy back property after unpaid taxes and changes how long people have to redeem a property after a tax sale. The legislation gives homeowners with three years or less of unpaid property taxes one year to reclaim their property, and those with more than three years of unpaid taxes 90 days. The law shortens and standardizes the redemption period so properties don’t stay on the tax sale list too long.

Senate Bill 1983 / Sponsored by Taylor, Bailey, Bowling / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 971

Expanded homestead protections for adults with disabilities

A new law strengthens housing stability for Tennesseans with disabilities. The legislation expands Tennessee’s homestead exemption to include adult children age 18 and older with developmental or intellectual disabilities, so they can maintain a portion of equity in their parents’ home following the death of a parent. The homestead exemption protects a portion of a homeowner’s equity in their primary residence. Under this law, an adult child with a developmental or intellectual disability will be eligible for those protections following the death of a parent or head of household. If the property must be sold, the legislation guarantees $35,000 from the sale proceeds to a surviving spouse, minor children, or an adult child with a disability to reinvest in a new home or receive as a cash settlement.

Senate Bill 1935 / Sponsored by Reeves, Massey, Pody, Powers / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 709

Expanding use of deadly force to protect property

A new law strengthens property rights and personal protections by expanding the lawful use of deadly force in certain circumstances to protect real or personal property. Previously, deadly force was not permitted solely to prevent trespass or property interference. This bill allows someone to use deadly force to stop serious property crimes or recover property taken by force, but only if they reasonably believe it’s immediately necessary and there are no other safe options, or if using lesser force would put them or others at risk of serious harm.

Senate Bill 1847 / sponsored by Hensley, Pody, Seal, Yager, Hatcher / Effective date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 1100

Strengthened accountability in construction defect cases

A new law protects consumers in civil litigation regarding construction defects and real property improvements. The legislation allows counterclaims, third-party complaints, and crossclaims related to the design, planning, supervision, or construction of real property improvements to move forward, even if more than five years have passed since the project’s completion. The law also ensures that if a party is brought into a lawsuit after it has already begun, even if they were not originally named, they may still be held accountable for their role in the project.

Senate Bill 866 / Sponsored by Stevens, Walley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 684

Protected property owners’ ability to install EV charging stations

A new law ensures homeowners can embrace new technology without unnecessary barriers. The legislation prevents condominium and homeowners associations from banning electric vehicle charging stations on private property or designated parking spaces.

Senate Bill 1787 / Sponsored by Reeves / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 914

Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources

Invested in the future of agriculture education

A new law builds a stronger education to career pipeline in agriculture. The legislation establishes the "Tennessee Agricultural Innovation and Education Initiative” within the Department of Agriculture. The initiative will support statewide outreach, education, and storytelling efforts that highlight the importance and history of agriculture in Tennessee. Additionally, the program will strengthen career pathways to agricultural industries, encourage innovation, and expand digital access to agriculture workforce and learning resources.

Agriculture in the Volunteer State is a key economic driver and a foundational part of our history. This legislation addresses the need for workforce shortages in the industries and creates another tool in the toolbox to engage and promote agriculture in the next generation. By investing in education, outreach, and innovation, we are ensuring that Tennessee's agricultural community remains strong and ready for the future.

Senate Bill 1645 / Sponsored by Walley, Stevens, Yager, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 946

Strengthened enforcement against illegal bear feeding

A new law aims to address public safety risks caused by feeding black bears. The legislation allows the Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agency (TWRA) to enter into formal agreements with local law enforcement to assist with the enforcement of bear feeding violations.

Senate Bill 2597 / Sponsored by Southerland, Bowling, Seal / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 738

Established regulations allowing raccoons to be kept as pets

A new law allows for possession of a raccoon as a pet. The raccoon must be obtained from a breeder and be vaccinated. Additionally, a possession permit must be granted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) for one to own a racoon.

Senate Bill 2354 / Sponsored by Hensley / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 809

Limited certain carbon emission lawsuits

A new law limits certain lawsuits related to carbon emissions from fossil fuel activities. The legislation restricts the ability of governments or private parties to seek damages or other remedies related to carbon emissions, except in cases where activities violate federal environmental laws.

Senate Bill 2560 / Sponsored by Reeves, Bailey, Bowling, Rose / Effective Date: July 1, 2026 / Public Chapter 756

Individual rights / Protecting Privacy

Protected Tennesseans from AI impersonation in mental health

A new law protects Tennesseans from false advertising of AI mental health systems. The measure prohibits claims that an AI system is or can act as a qualified mental health professional such as licensed therapists, counselors or psychologists. Each violation of the measure results in a $5,000 fine.