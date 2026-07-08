BWT Logistics Expands Multi-Tenant Warehousing Platform to Support Flexible, Scalable 3PL Operations

BWT Logistics

Atlanta-based 3PL provider helps companies reduce fixed costs, improve speed to market, and adapt to changing inventory demands through Shared Warehousing.

“Our customers need more than warehouse space,” Roszko added. “What differentiates BWT is the ability to align warehousing and transportation into a single operating model.” — Danielle Roszko

GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWT Logistics Expands Multi-Tenant Warehousing Platform to Support Flexible, Scalable 3PL OperationsAtlanta-based 3PL provider helps companies reduce fixed costs, improve speed to market, and adapt to changing inventory demands through shared warehousing, fulfillment, distribution, and transportation services.BWT Logistics, an asset-based third-party logistics provider offering warehousing, fulfillment, transportation, and end-to-end supply chain solutions nationwide, today announced the expansion of its multi-tenant warehousing platform.The expanded platform is designed to support companies seeking flexible storage, distribution, and fulfillment capabilities that can be deployed quickly and scaled as demand changes, without the fixed cost and complexity of a dedicated facility.As manufacturers, retailers, importers, and e-commerce brands navigate fluctuating inventory levels, evolving customer expectations, labor constraints, and transportation complexity, BWT’s multi-tenant model provides access to infrastructure, experienced operations teams, and shared resources, integrated with transportation services across a national network.“Many companies are carrying more warehouse cost and fixed infrastructure than they need,” said Danielle Roszko, CEO of BWT Logistics. “Our multi-tenant model provides immediate access to space, labor, and transportation while allowing customers to scale and adjust as their business evolves. It helps customers maintain service levels while building a solution that grows with them over time.”BWT’s multi-tenant solutions are designed for companies that require professional 3PL support but benefit from a shared operating model. Customers leverage shared space, labor, systems, and equipment while maintaining structured, secure, and reliable inventory management processes.Core services include inventory management, fulfillment, and distribution, crossdock and transloading, value-added services such as kitting and labeling, and integrated transportation including drayage, LTL, and truckload.The platform is particularly well suited for companies entering new markets, managing seasonal or variable demand, consolidating inventory, supporting retail and e-commerce distribution, or testing new geographies before committing to dedicated operations.“Our customers need more than warehouse space,” Roszko added. “What differentiates BWT is the ability to align warehousing and transportation into a single operating model. That integration reduces handoffs, improves execution speed, and gives customers greater control as requirements change.”Unlike fixed-capacity warehouse models, BWT’s approach is designed to align capacity with demand, allowing customers to increase or adjust operations as volumes shift. The model supports both immediate operational needs and long-term growth, providing flexibility while establishing a stable, scalable logistics footprint.“Supply chains are dynamic,” said Roszko. “The right logistics model should give companies the flexibility to scale and adapt without carrying unnecessary costs.”Companies interested in learning more about BWT Logistics’ multi-tenant warehousing solutions can visit bwtlogistics.com or contact the company directly.About BWT LogisticsBWT Logistics is an Atlanta-based, asset-based third-party logistics provider offering warehousing, fulfillment, transportation, freight handling, and supply chain solutions nationwide. With more than 40 years of experience, BWT helps companies improve operational efficiency and support growth through flexible warehouse and transportation solutions.For more information, visit www.bwtlogistics.com Media ContactBWT LogisticsMike GriffinSenior VP of Business DevelopmentPhone: +1 (314)495-3156Email: https://bwtlogistics.com/contact-us/ Website: www.bwtlogistics.com

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