I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Christopher Hardin

Master Sgt. Christopher Hardin, a Materials Management specialist with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron, has been named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the 2nd Quarter of 2025.

He ensures every Airmen has what they need, wherever they may be. He plans, schedules, handles accounting, demand processing, and administers necessary equipment and supplies to support the mission.

But before joining the 908th, Hardin was navigating a demanding routine with working at a store, attending college, and playing both football and baseball on a scholarship. “I kind of just got burned out,” he said. “I pretty much got stuck in life and didn’t really know what else to do.”

The turning point that led him to the military was the encouragement of his best friends Master Sgt. Brandon Morrissette, a cyber systems operator, whom he has known since middle school, and Master Sgt. Vincent Senegar, a quality assurance inspector, both members of the 908th FTW.

Hardin eventually left school to focus on his military career but has since returned to pursue a bachelor’s degree in logistics and supply chain management at Athens State University, all while serving full-time and balancing life outside of uniform.

Since joining the 908th in 2013, he has deployed four times, supporting operations in Qatar in 2017, Ahmad Al Jaber, Kuwait in 2018, Ali Al Salem, Kuwait in 2021, and most recently Ramstein Air Base, Germany in 2022. Between 2015 and 2020, he also worked as a supply technician with the 42nd Logistics Readiness Squadron.

Hardin’s mission has changed slightly but he continues to offer decentralizing material support, customer service, and logistical coordination for deploying units. “I enjoy sending members out the door. It gives me a sense of purpose,” he said.

“I’m not really big on presentations or awards,” he admitted while acknowledging the importance of being seen. “I feel like I do a lot, so just getting recognized made me feel appreciated.”

Outside of the workplace, Hardin lives a full and active life. He has won the United States Specialty Sports Association World Series twice for softball, plays with a softball travel team on weekends, enjoys grilling with friends, and recently purchased his first home, an achievement he’s especially proud of.

Hardin credits his motivation to his family, both at home and at the unit.

“It’s kind of cliché, but what keeps me going is family. I also enjoy drill weekends and just being able to hang out, grill, and spend time with my people from the wing.”

He also reflects on how his journey has affected others. “Somebody once stopped me and asked why I joined. I told them everything I do and just hearing the thanks reminded me I have a purpose and am someone people look up to.”

From navigating personal uncertainty to becoming a leader others look up to, he continues to be a prime example of a citizen Airmen both in and out of uniform. As he pushes forward in his education, career, and commitment to his team, Hardin remains grounded in what matters most: respect, resilience, and making a difference one day at a time.