SB I-55 Reduced for Bridge Maintenance
SIKESTON– Southbound Interstate 55 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.
This section of roadway is located from mile marker 65 to mile marker 64.8.
Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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