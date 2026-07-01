Work Zone Speed Camera Program Now in Effect

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) today announced the activation of speed cameras at active construction zones on MTA vehicular bridges and tunnels. To reduce traffic crashes and road worker fatalities, vehicle owners whose vehicles are recorded driving more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed in the work zones will be subject to warnings and fines. More information on the program is available on the MTA webpage.

“Our road crews perform essential work and they must be able to perform their duties safely,” Governor Hochul said. “Speeding in work zones is reckless and it is dangerous – we owe it to highway workers to keep them safe on the job. As Governor, I have been proud to advance the largest expansion of work zone enforcement in our state’s history, including this expansion to MTA Bridges and Tunnels.”

The cameras are part of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, which was signed into law in 2021 by Governor Kathy Hochul and initially covered work zones on state highways. It was expanded in 2025 to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels, which operates and maintains nine facilities in the five boroughs:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “We owe it to our bridge and tunnel construction crews to do whatever is necessary to get them home safely. Work zone speed cameras are a common-sense solution to make sure they do.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan said, “Automated Work Zone Safety Enforcement has been proven to save lives, reduce traffic accidents and make roads safer for both drivers and highway workers. I thank Governor Hochul for expanding this initiative to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and for her unwavering commitment to protecting crews who work tirelessly to maintain our crossings.”

In the first phase, warning notices will be issued. In the second phase, which will start later this year, fines will be issued. Violations start at $50 for the first offense and $75 for the second offense, if within 18 months of the first violation. Drivers with three or more violations will be fined $100 for each subsequent offense, if within 18 months of the first violation. These fines are subject to additional late fees. All violations will be validated by a certified technician before they are issued. Because these are considered non-moving infractions, they will not appear on driving records nor be reported to insurance providers. Fines can be paid online, via mobile app, by mail, or in person at the NYC Department of Finance Business Centers.

An unmarked vehicle equipped with radar and camera equipment will be stationed in active work zones and operate during work hours. There will be signs alerting drivers to the presence of cameras posted ahead of these active construction sites.

Almost 900 fatalities and 40,000 injuries occurred in U.S. work zones in 2023. The program has proven successful on New York State Department of Transportation roads and the New York State Thruway, with a majority of road workers reporting they feel safer working in zones where the program is enforced.