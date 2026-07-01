Back to School Bash 2026

It’s time for the Back to School Bash!

Get ready for a fun-filled day as we help our students kick off the new school year! Join us on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Congress Street parking lot next to First Citizens Bank.

Enjoy FREE food, a bounce house, music from DJ Jon Boi and plenty of family-friendly fun!

A special thank you to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, District 7 School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis, Prime Time Ryders, Isola Group, First Step, Cooperative Health and 2 Men and a Grill for hosting this exciting community event.

We look forward to seeing everyone there as we celebrate the start of a great school year!