Back to School Bash 2026
It’s time for the Back to School Bash!
Get ready for a fun-filled day as we help our students kick off the new school year! Join us on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Congress Street parking lot next to First Citizens Bank.
Enjoy FREE food, a bounce house, music from DJ Jon Boi and plenty of family-friendly fun!
A special thank you to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, District 7 School Board Trustee Darreyl Davis, Prime Time Ryders, Isola Group, First Step, Cooperative Health and 2 Men and a Grill for hosting this exciting community event.
We look forward to seeing everyone there as we celebrate the start of a great school year!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.