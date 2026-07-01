State to hold hearing, accept comment on amended facility oversight rule

The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Public Water Supply Section is accepting comments through Aug. 31 on proposed changes to state rules on oversight of facilities providing supplemental water treatment.

The proposed rule changes would apply to 15A NCAC 18C .1303 and would align state rules with changes passed in Session Law 2025-94 passed by the NC General Assembly. Per language provided in SL 2025-94 Section 25, the frequency of oversight visits required for these types of facilities may be reduced from weekly to once per month, provided the facility feeds only disinfectant and meets other technical criteria related to process automation and real-time data access. The water system must also remain in compliance with all other provisions of 18C to be eligible for reduced oversight.

A public hearing will be held on Aug. 6 in Raleigh to hear comments on the proposed rule.

Date: Aug. 6, 2026, 1 p.m.

Location: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27514

During the comment period, comments may be submitted to Ava Fierst, NC Division of Water Resources, Public Water Supply Section, 1634 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 or ava.fierst@deq.nc.gov.

To view more details, including the proposed rules and regulatory impact analysis, visit DEQ Proposed Rules | NC DEQ.