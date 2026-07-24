Precautionary swimming advisory issued for ocean-side area in Nags Head where floodwater pumping has occurred

State recreational water quality officials today advised beachgoers to be aware of the floodwaters being pumped to the ocean surf in Nags Head. Surfers and swimmers should avoid these sites.

Recent rains caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Nags Head and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town is pumping floodwater into the ocean at Conch Street.

These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk of contamination that can cause adverse health effects.

State officials have placed signs near the discharge site at public beach accesses at Curlew Street and at Small Street to warn the public of the possible health risk. The signs will be removed 24 hours after the pumping stops. State officials will notify the public after the signs are removed.



Officials with the state Recreational Water Quality Program sample 224 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when the waters are colder.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s social media account.