Western Cape Education on work towards improving learning outcomes

Over the past four years, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has made great strides towards delivering on its vision of quality education for every learner, in every classroom, in every school in the Western Cape.

While there is still so much work to be done, Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, said he is proud of what has been achieved so far.

The department’s achievements include:

The #BackOnTrack programme, which is the largest learning recovery programme in the country, making improved learning outcomes a key priority;

A ground-breaking investment into foundational learning, including implementing reading and numeracy programmes for all learners and teachers in the Foundation Phase;

Building new schools and classrooms faster than any other province through the Rapid School Build programme;

Expanding support for learners with special education needs, including learners with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Learners with Profound and Intellectual Disabilities; and

Attracting new private sector investment and independent schools through the Edu Invest initiative at Wesgro.

Minister Maynier said none of this would have been possible without the incredible skill and commitment of officials, school management teams and administrative staff, whose work has informed these initiatives.

“To our principals and teachers, the everyday superheroes without whom there would be no school system: thank you for your hard work, dedication, and love for the children of the Western Cape,” Minister Maynier said.

Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline

Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

E-mail: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

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