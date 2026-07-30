GCIS and Agape Youth Movement to host webinar on youth participation in democracy and civic education, 31 Jul
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with the Agape Youth Movement, will host a webinar on youth participation in democracy and civic education.
The session seeks to encourage young people to register and participate meaningfully in the 2026 Local Government Elections, while promoting dialogue on the role of youth in strengthening South Africa’s democracy.
Details of the webinar are as follows:
Date: Friday, 31 July 2026
Time: 13h00
MS Teams https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/376109821286985?p=87iOq9SSAoN4wdqS70
Meeting ID: 376 109 821 286 985
Passcode: z33EP6L7
Media enquiries: William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson,
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
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