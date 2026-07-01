Beat the Heat this Fourth: Get Your Beach Parking Pass

Published on Wednesday, July 01, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – With the Fourth of July weekend just days away and extreme heat in the forecast, Rhode Island’s beautiful state beaches are gearing up for a wave of visitors. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reminds beachgoers to buy their 2026 state beach season parking passes online at www.beachparkingri.com to start your holiday weekend right!

“I hope you have a memorable and safe holiday weekend enjoying our spectacular state beaches – they are a big part of what makes summer in the Ocean State so special,” said Governor Dan McKee. "This Independence Day weekend and throughout beach season, show your love for our beaches by doing your part to help keep Rhody litter free!”

“This weekend will be BIG – we’re celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country and the temperatures are climbing! We’re excited to welcome everyone to Rhode Island’s beautiful state beaches this Fourth of July weekend, especially with the new improvements at Misquamicut and Roger Wheeler.” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “It’ll be a very busy weekend at all our facilities so please plan ahead. As you celebrate with family and friends, have fun, please be kind to our staff and fellow beachgoers, and help make it a safe and enjoyable holiday for all.”

Season passes offer a single, flat-rate parking pass that allows access to all eight state beaches. License plate recognition allows for fast entry, and pass holders can use express lanes at most state beaches. Season passes do not guarantee entry – parking is first-come, first-served. Beaches often fill up on holiday weekends, so check the online lot capacity tracker for near real-time parking availability before heading out. To keep beaches safe and prevent overcrowding, staff may temporarily close lots, reopening them as space becomes available.

Online season parking passes take up to 24 hours to validate but returning customers with unchanged registration and contact information can skip the verification process. In-person pass purchases are available at a new LAZ office at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park & Campground (1011 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett), open Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and Saturdays 8 AM to 4 PM (closed Sundays and holidays). No-cost disability beach parking passes are available; contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for more information. Seniors 65+ are eligible for discounted passes with a valid ID.

DEM encourages beachgoers to be aware of the extreme heat, water conditions, know your limits, follow safety announcements, and always supervise children near water. Although lifeguards are on duty as staffing allows from 9 AM to 6 PM and are an added layer of safety, individual responsibility is essential. More beach safety tips are available at www.riparks.ri.gov/beachsafety.

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend – the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for most of Southern New England. Stay healthy and safe during the extreme heat by following RI Department of Health (RIDOH) guidance at: https://health.ri.gov/climate-change/extreme-heat, visit DEM’s air quality forecast page at: www.dem.ri.gov/airquality, and see the RI Emergency Management Agency’s (RIEMA) list of cooling centers at: https://riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.