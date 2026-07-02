Premium Invention Launches P2 Camera With the Largest Battery in Its Class

P2 - Wireless Solar Camera

Built around the largest 26,000 mAh battery system in its class, the P2 delivers 24/7 recording, 4G LTE, smart detection and solar power.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Invention today announced the launch of the P2, a 4G LTE solar security camera designed to address one of the biggest challenges in the outdoor security market: delivering advanced features without sacrificing reliability.While many security cameras compete on individual features, Premium Invention says the P2 was developed around a different question: how do you build a camera that never misses what matters?The company spent months studying customer feedback across the category, reviewing thousands of comments and reviews spanning its own products, including the S4 Pro , as well as many of the most popular security camera brands on the market.What emerged was a consistent pattern. Customers weren't necessarily frustrated by the features themselves. They were frustrated by the compromises.One camera might be known for image quality. Another for detection. Another for ease of installation. Another for battery life. But few products were consistently praised for delivering all of those things at the same time.According to Premium Invention, many of those trade-offs ultimately come back to one challenge: building a camera that can continuously capture what matters without running out of power.That insight became the foundation for the P2."We believe the industry's reliability problem starts with missing important moments," said Bryan, Founder of Premium Invention."What's the point of a security camera if it misses or delays recording when something actually happens? That became our starting question. Continuous recording requires significantly more power, so we worked backwards and designed a power system capable of supporting it reliably. The result is a 26,000 mAh combined battery system, the largest in its class, paired with a 15W solar panel, allowing the P2 to remain powered through extended periods of poor weather while supporting the features customers rely on most."The P2 combines a 26,000 mAh battery system, a 15W solar panel, 4G LTE connectivity, continuous recording, AI-powered detection, colour night vision, and local storage support up to 512 GB.Designed for locations where Wi-Fi and wired power may not be available, the camera is suited for farms, ranches, cabins, construction sites, equipment yards, remote entrances, and other outdoor properties.The camera records continuously using Premium Invention's Live Watch technology, allowing owners to review what happened before, during, and after an event. It also supports local recording without requiring a subscription for core functionality.Additional features include AI-powered classification of people, vehicles, and animals, detection distances of up to 25 metres, color night vision up to 30 metres, and one day of rolling cloud event storage.AvailabilityThe P2 ships from July 10. Pricing starts at $499.97.The initial release will support customers in the United States, with additional regional versions planned for Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.Premium Invention also plans to introduce a Wi-Fi version for customers who want the same continuous recording approach in locations where reliable Wi-Fi coverage is already available.For more information, visit Premium Invention's website About Premium InventionPremium Invention develops outdoor security cameras designed for residential, agricultural, recreational, and commercial use. The company focuses on solving real-world reliability challenges through practical engineering, helping customers monitor remote properties with greater confidence.

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