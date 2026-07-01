2026 Housing Stability Program Annual Report Released

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Renters and homebuyers across Oklahoma are moving into newly built homes as the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program continues to expand housing opportunities in communities statewide.

The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) released the program's 2026 annual report July 1, highlighting the progress made since the Oklahoma Legislature created the program in 2023 to increase the state's housing supply.

Since the program launched, it has supported the construction of 1,058 homes in 69 communities across 29 counties, representing a $170.4 million investment to expand housing opportunities for both renters and homebuyers.

The Oklahoma Housing Stability Program helps homebuilders and housing developers overcome one of the biggest barriers to new construction by providing 0% interest loans for construction. The financing jumpstarts new developments, creating more homes in communities where they are needed most.

"The Oklahoma Housing Stability Program plays a vital role in increasing the housing supply, strengthening communities and creating opportunities for Oklahoma families," said Deborah Jenkins, OHFA executive director. "Every loan repaid is reinvested for future development."

The annual report highlights developments that are complete, under construction and in development, showing how the program is creating new homes for Oklahoma renters and homebuyers.

In addition to increasing the housing supply, for-sale homes built through the program are eligible for 5% down payment and closing cost assistance, helping qualified buyers reduce the upfront costs of purchasing a home.

As additional developments are completed, the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program is expected to create even more housing opportunities for renters and prospective homebuyers throughout the state.

The full 2026 Oklahoma Housing Stability Program Annual Report is available at www.ohfa.org/hsp-2026-annual-report. Learn more about the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program by visiting www.ohfa.org/housingstability.