OHFA Evaluates Impact of 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which became law on July 11, marks the most significant update to federal affordable housing programs in decades. The bipartisan legislation contains 47 provisions aimed at increasing housing supply, improving affordability, modernizing long‑standing programs, launching new pilot initiatives, and expanding research and reporting to inform future housing policy.

As Oklahoma’s largest provider of affordable housing, the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) has been evaluating the legislation throughout its development and is conducting a comprehensive review of the final Act. This work includes assessing its impact on current operations, determining necessary updates to OHFA policies and administrative rules, and identifying opportunities to strengthen existing programs and expand access to affordable housing for families and communities across the state.

“OHFA supports efforts to modernize federal housing programs and expand the nation’s housing supply,” said Deborah Jenkins, executive director of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency. “We have been reviewing our policies and administrative rules as the legislation advanced, and we will continue that analysis to ensure OHFA is fully prepared to leverage new tools that support Oklahoma’s growing housing needs.”