Ecology funds 130 clean water projects statewide

OLYMPIA –

Each year, the Washington State Department of Ecology supports communities by funding clean water projects through the Water Quality Combined Funding Program — a mix of state and federal dollars dedicated to protecting and improving water quality. This year, Ecology is investing about $158.5 million in 130 projects across the state. An interactive map and the final offer list of funded projects are available on the Water Quality grants and loans webpage.

“Every community in Washington depends on clean water," said Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller. "From upgrading wastewater treatment and reducing stormwater pollution to restoring streams and lakes, these grants and loans help communities make essential investments that protect public health, improve water quality, and strengthen critical infrastructure.”

Project highlights

Wastewater

Fifty-seven wastewater projects will receive about $83.7 million in grants, low-interest loans, and forgivable-principal loans (loans that don’t need to be repaid).

Five of these projects qualify for construction hardship assistance, which helps ease the burden of increased sewer rates for residents in small, financially disadvantaged communities. A community qualifies for hardship assistance if its population is 25,000 or less, or if the project would increase residential utility fees by 2% or more of the median household income.

Examples:

The city of Deer Park, about 35 minutes north of Spokane, will receive $747,300 to update its wastewater facility plan and general sewer plan as the community prepares for significant anticipated growth. This planning effort will continue to improve water quality and evaluate the current condition of the wastewater collection system (lift stations and sewer pipes) and treatment, storage, and land-treatment processes to help meet current and future needs.

Thurston County Public Works will receive $550,000 from the Puget Sound Nutrient Reduction Grant Program for two of its wastewater treatment plants to help decrease the amount of nitrogen entering Puget Sound. This includes a $350,000 grant for work at the Boston Harbor Wastewater Treatment Plant. Ecology previously provided funding to develop and implement nitrogen-optimization strategies at this facility. This new funding supports the next phase of that work and will allow the plant to more precisely control conditions for nutrient reduction.

Stormwater

Thirty-six stormwater projects will receive $33.5 million in funding, nearly $4.5 million more than originally anticipated. The total funding available from the Stormwater Financial Assistance Grant Program for this biennium was reduced compared to previous years. However, Ecology was able to use returned funding from completed, under-budget projects to fund 11 more stormwater projects than appeared on the draft offer list.

Example:

The City of Union Gap will receive $4.5 million to help remove copper, zinc, and other pollution from untreated stormwater before it reaches Spring Creek and the Yakima River. The stormwater improvements are planned for Rudkin Road, Rainier Place, South 18th Street, East Washington Avenue, and South 14th Street.

Ecology’s Stormwater Community-Based Public-Private Partnership Grant Program supports partnerships between local governments and private partners to plan, build, or maintain public stormwater projects. This year, the program is providing $1.5 million for three projects.

Example:

Clark County Public Works will receive $680,062 to advance cleaner stormwater while prioritizing community and economic benefits. As part of this pilot project, the work will support small, minority-, and women-owned businesses and ensure maintenance work is completed by contractors who live in overburdened communities.

Nonpoint and onsite sewage systems

Ten onsite sewage system projects will receive $23.6 million and 27 nonpoint projects will receive $17.6 million. Nonpoint pollution comes from dispersed sources and has a significant impact on water quality across the state.

Example:

The Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group will receive $242,581 to help restore 18.7 acres along Mill Creek in Auburn by planting native vegetation and a riparian buffer and removing invasive species.

The onsite sewage system funding includes $20 million for the continuation of the statewide Regional Loan Program, a partnership between local health jurisdictions, the Washington State Department of Health, Ecology, and Craft3. The program provides affordable loans to homeowners, many with low incomes, to replace failing septic systems.

Apply for clean water funding

Ecology will accept applications for the next clean water funding cycle from Aug. 11 to Sept. 30, 2026. To learn more about the application process, visit Ecology’s Water Quality Combined Funding Program webpage.