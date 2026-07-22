First ‘ZEVergreen’ report will shape affordable clean transportation policy amidst federal interference

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology today released a report that details public feedback about how the state should address barriers to zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption as the federal government tries to stall progress. The report is part of ZEVergreen (ZEH-ver-green)—an effort launched by Governor Bob Ferguson and Ecology in response to escalating federal efforts to eliminate clean transportation policies and funding. Some of the solutions put forth include rebates and low-interest financing, continuing to expand public charging, and ensuring businesses can get the power they need to set up charging hubs for their fleets.

“I appreciate all the work from people who came to table to bring these ideas forward, and I’m looking forward to reviewing the strategies,” Governor Ferguson said. “Washington will continue prioritizing affordable, clean transportation because our communities, our economy and our planet depend on it.”

ZEVergreen is about identifying strategies to complement Washington’s existing policies, or be scaled up in their absence, to encourage consumers to choose zero-emission vehicles. The report captures perspectives from utilities, industry, Tribal governments, environmental organizations, labor groups, and community advocates.

ZEVergreen participants raised concerns ranging from charging availability to high vehicle costs to the uncertainty caused by federal interference. Participants identified potential solutions, some of which include:

Financing rebates for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by adding a surcharge to new, luxury internal combustion engine vehicles sold in Washington

Lowering interest rates for moderate and low-income buyers of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by establishing a state fund that functions as collateral to reduce risk for loan providers

Protecting renters’ right to install and use an EV charger by extending legal safeguards that already exist in Washington for homeowners

Making home charging more accessible by reducing barriers to using meter collars, a technology that enables home EV charger installation at a lower cost

Requiring EV charging operators to publish the real-time status of their chargers, including availability and the cost of charging, to third-party software developers (i.e., mapping applications on phones, etc.)

More information about potential policy solutions is on page 8 of the report.

Some of the strategies identified by ZEVergreen participants are already being put into action. This year lawmakers expanded consumer choice by authorizing electric vehicle manufacturers to operate their own sales outlets in Washington, without needing to work through third party dealers. Before the change, consumers could only purchase these vehicles online or travel out of state to shop. Lawmakers also shifted portions of electrical grid oversight from the federal government to the state to help reduce bottlenecks that slow charging network expansion.

“People across Washington are already navigating the opportunities and challenges of the transition to cleaner vehicles,” said Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller. “Their insights are essential as we build a system that works for everyone.”

Transportation is the second largest expense for most Americans, after housing. Switching to an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid unlocks thousands of dollars in savings for Washingtonians. Electric vehicles require less maintenance, and charging an electric vehicle costs the equivalent of about a dollar per gallon in Washington, which has some of the cheapest electricity in the country. Continuing to increase electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle adoption is also central to the state’s climate and clean air strategies. Combustion engine vehicles are the state’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions and a major contributor to air pollution.

Washington has one of the highest zero-emission vehicle adoption rates in the country, but unlawful federal actions threaten to stall progress. In 2025, Congress tried to strip Washington and other states of longstanding authority to protect people from harmful vehicle pollution. Washington is part of a bipartisan, multistate coalition challenging this move. That same year, Congress ended the federal electric vehicle tax credit that had been in place for 17 years. In 2026, the Environmental Protection Agency repealed the “endangerment finding” in an illegal attempt to undo its own authority to regulate vehicle pollution at the federal level. Washington and 38 other jurisdictions challenged that action in federal court.

The state is also continuing to invest in zero-emission vehicles. The Washington Department of Transportation launched the Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program, or WAZIP, in April 2026. The program uses over $110 million in Climate Commitment Act funding to make commercial zero-emission trucks more affordable for Washington businesses. The Washington Department of Commerce will also announce their next round of investments in public charging at apartments, workplaces, and other publicly accessible stations soon.