CENTCOM Leads Regional Security Dialogue with 12 Nations in Bahrain

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) led a regional security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, July 1, for regional defense leaders from 12 nations.

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen discussed the current regional security environment and opportunities for enhancing defense collaboration across the region. Leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners,” said Cooper. “The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.”

The United States and regional partners operate the world’s most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East. In January, CENTCOM and regional countries established a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell for sharing information and threat warnings as well as responding to contingencies.

The security dialogue marked the first time military leaders from Syria and Lebanon participated in a regional defense conference led by the United States.