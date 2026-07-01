Combined Arms Command inactivates Mission Command Center of Excellence

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The U.S. Army Combined Arms Command inactivated the Mission Command Center of Excellence during a ceremony June 30, 2026, in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium, formally concluding 16 years of work shaping Army doctrine, leader development and command-and-control modernization.

The inactivation aligns with the Army Transformation Initiative, a service-wide effort to optimize force structure and improve unity of effort. As part of the transition, all MCCoE personnel, functions and proponent responsibilities will move to the Combined Arms Command, primarily the new CAC Transformation Integration Directorate.

Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, commanding general of the Combined Arms Command, highlighted MCCoE’s enduring impact and the importance of carrying its work forward as the Army continues its transformation.

“Today is more than a flag lowering,” he said. “It's a metamorphosis. We come to a close with a name, but not with the word. The doctrine taught here, the leaders developed here and the technological integration nurtured here will persist and must flourish under a new canopy, with the same mission command spirit.”

Army leaders established the Mission Command Center of Excellence on Dec. 10, 2010, as the service was transitioning following nearly a decade of continuous combat operations. They recognized that future success required not just advanced technology, but commanders and Soldiers able to understand the operational environment, make sound decisions and act decisively in uncertainty. The center became the Army’s focal point for mission command and the command-and-control warfighting function.

Over the next 16 years, MCCoE helped the Army adapt to changes in warfare, leadership and technology. Its history reflects the Army’s evolution—from the wars of the early 21st century, to preparation for large-scale combat operations, to today’s efforts to build a more integrated, data-enabled force capable of operating in contested environments.

As technology and information demands increased, MCCoE helped the Army better understand the relationship between command and control, data and decision-making. Its efforts informed the modernization of C2 systems, the integration of emerging technologies and the development of more agile command nodes and operational processes.

In its final years, MCCoE supported major Army initiatives including C2 integrated assessments, the Army’s C2 Fix and Next Generation C2 modernization efforts. These initiatives shaped doctrine, leader development and materiel solutions while helping the Army prepare for future conflict.

Brig. Gen. Antwan Dunmyer, Sr., the final of 11 MCCoE directors, reflected on the organization’s legacy and the Soldiers and Army civilians who contributed to its mission.

“Over the last year, I remained impressed by the professionalism of the workforce. These were professionals who understood that command and control is not a technology challenge alone. It is a leadership challenge. A training challenge. A trust challenge. And ultimately, a human challenge,” he said.

Although the organization was inactivated, its mission and the work continue. Personnel, expertise and responsibilities remain within the Combined Arms Command, and support will continue to advance command-and-control concepts for future operations.

“That is MCCoE’s legacy: people, professionals, teams, leaders,” said Dunmyer. “And an Army that is better because of their efforts. Be proud of what you built and what you accomplished. But never satisfied. There is still important work ahead.”