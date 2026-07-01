Capitol and Community Updates: Cooling center resources, state budget updates and more!

For many families, finding affordable and reliable childcare is one of the biggest challenges they face. That’s why the new YMCA-operated Rapid Central Station Early Childhood Center is such an exciting addition to our community. The center will expand access to high-quality childcare and early learning opportunities. Located within The Rapid’s central transit station, it brings childcare and transportation together in one place for families.

Last week, I had the opportunity to visit the facility. It was great to celebrate this milestone and the partnerships that made it possible.

Celebrating the Expansion of Rx Kids in the 19507 Neighborhood

Every family deserves a strong start. Rx Kids provides direct financial assistance to new and expecting mothers, helping families navigate the costs that come with welcoming a child. Programs like this can make a meaningful difference during some of the most important times in a family’s life.

Suggest a Tribute to Honor a Community Member or Accomplishment

Do you know anyone celebrating a milestone birthday or retirement? What about an anniversary of a homegrown business, an athletic accomplishment or exceptional academic performance? A great way to celebrate the immense work of people in our community is to submit a suggestion for a tribute certificate from my office. This is a high honor to receive, and I look forward to hearing about all the great things happening in our community!

Click here to suggest a tribute.

I look forward to recognizing the great achievements of our community!