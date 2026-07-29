Democrats Re-Introduce Legislation to Lower Costs for Workers, Families

LANSING, Mich., July 29, 2026 — Michigan House and Senate Democrats held a press conference today announcing the re-introduction of nine bills that would lower costs and provide long-term relief for thousands across Michigan. Previous iterations of the bills were recently vetoed by the governor on a technicality after House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money fighting to keep financial relief from reaching Michigan families.

“The nine bills we’re reintroducing today are quality public policy that will lower costs and improve life for the dedicated, hardworking Michiganders who make our state so great,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “While we were met with illegal political gamesmanship and obstacle after obstacle trying to get this legislation across the finish line the first time around — this fight is far from over. We will not abandon the people we’ve been entrusted to serve, and we will not back down until these bills become law as they should have long ago.”

The nine bill package targets affordability for Michigan workers and their families in a variety of sectors, including the development of retirement benefits for Michigan Department of Corrections officers, lowering healthcare costs for local public employees, and protecting assistance and benefit programs from debt collection.

“People across Michigan are being squeezed more than ever, and rising costs are making it harder for those who work some of our most difficult and necessary jobs to just stay afloat. Legislative Democrats are going to fix that,” said House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton.) “Our focus today is on the future, and making the commitment that whether we get them done now or six months from now, we’re going to see these bills signed into law, and we are going to make life better for our working families.”

“For too long, we’ve seen a gap between the work Michiganders do and the security they deserve. These bills address that gap head-on,” said Ron Bieber, president of the Michigan AFL-CIO. “Michigan’s labor movement is committed to doing whatever is necessary to pass the stalled bills that were reintroduced today by our Democratic friends in the House and Senate. These aren’t just pieces of legislation. These are lifelines for working families.”

Specifically, the legislation would:

Exempt public assistance from garnishment (Reps. Hope, Brenda Carter; Sens. Irwin, Cavanagh)

Allow for millage questions on ballots for history museum authorities (Reps. Steckloff, Tyrone Carter; Sen. Santana)

Allow for Michigan Department of Corrections officers to opt into the Michigan State Police pension plan (Reps. Mentzer, Snyder, O’Neal; Sens. Cherry, Greene, Shink)

Expand health insurance for public employees (Rep. Xiong, Sen. Hertel)

“Despite the setbacks these bills have faced, we are not giving up on the working people who are counting on us to deliver relief,” said state Sen. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores). “Today, we’re continuing the fight against the rising cost of health care being imposed on our teachers, firefighters, and police officers.”

“A life dedicated to the service of others should not mean a life of sacrificing affording basic needs, like healthcare,” said Kara Ayotte, BSN, RN, President of Michigan Nurses Association – University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC). “We’re grateful for the Senate and House Democrats for their commitment to working families.”

“House Republicans spent nearly two years and more than $300,000 of taxpayer money playing games with these original bills, but good government is about taking action, and we’re here today refusing to let their failures slow down our fight,” said state Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren). “When fights like these are drawn out, it is because the people waging them hope we give up, but Democrats are standing up today and saying: not a chance. We are never going to quit fighting to lower costs for Michiganders, because you and your family deserve better.”

###