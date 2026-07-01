Taking action on housing affordability E-Newsletter | Rep. Kristian Grant | July 1, 2026 Dear Neighbor, One of the concerns I hear most from people across our community is the rising cost of housing and the condition that many of our affordable housing units are in. Families are feeling the pressure, young people are struggling to save up for their first homes, and too many seniors are being priced out of the communities they helped build. That’s why I introduced House Bill 5806 to create a Low Income Housing Tax Credit for the state. It will help finance new affordable housing, while also preserving and updating existing affordable housing across Michigan. It’s a practical, proven tool that will help move projects from concept to construction and make every investment go further. I’m proud to share that this legislation has now passed the House and is headed to the Senate.

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