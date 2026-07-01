Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for the Southeast District during its regular meeting on July 1. Contracts awarded include the following:

A $2,490,038 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following improvements in Stoddard County: A bridge replacement on Route 114 over Drainage Ditch #5, and; A bridge deck replacement on Route 114 over Little River Drainage Ditch.

A $3,381,857 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for bridge replacements on Route Z over Hubble Creek and Hubble Creek Overflow in Cape Girardeau County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

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Links to related information: Commission News Release Archive